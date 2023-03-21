The Tahlequah slow-pitch Lady Tigers opened their spring 2023 season on March 20, by hosting a three-way with Haskell and Muskogee.
Their first game was against Haskell, and things didn’t go well for the Lady Tigers, as Haskell took the win, 6-1.
In fact, the Lady Tigers collected just seven hits in the game, and very few of those were in the same innings.
In the sixth, however, singles by MaeLee Watts, Charlea Cochran, and Jayley Ray resulted in the Lady Tigers’ only run of the game.
Loren Walker had a pair of hits for the Lady Tigers, Jersey Retzloff added one, and Jordan Bread also had a single.
The Lady Tigers regrouped while Haskell played Muskogee, and were ready when the final game of the three-way, Tahlequah against Muskogee, rolled around.
The Lady Tigers scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third, and 11 in the fourth for a 16-6 victory over Muskogee’s Lady Roughers.
The Lady Tigers pounded out 16 hits in the game, including two doubles by Ray, and a double each by Cochran and Retzloff, and a triple by Alayna Stopp. The Lady Tigers were perfect in the field, making good on every fielding opportunity given.
The Lady Tigers are coached by Chris Ray.
Their roster includes the following, listed by name, grade, and position: Alayna Stopp, ninth grade, second base; Jordan Bread, 10th grade, third base; MaeLee Watts, ninth grade, catcher; Loren Walker, 11th grade, outfield; Charlea Cochran, 11th grade, shortstop; Ellie Murphy, ninth grade, first base; Jersey Retzloff, 11th grade, outfield; Cadence Kirk, ninth grade, outfield; Jayley Ray, 12th grade, pitcher; Katelyn Turney, ninth grade, outfield; Syda Alley, ninth grade, outfield; and Allie Spradlin, ninth grade, outfield.
With weather permitting, the Lady Tigers were scheduled to play three games in the Bristow Festival on March 21, then they will be at home March 23 against Owasso.
