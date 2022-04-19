Union completes sweep of Tigers

Tahlequah dropped its sixth straight District 6A-4 game Tuesday in a 10-1 loss to Tulsa Union in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, like on Monday against the Redhawks in a 10-0 loss in Tulsa, couldn’t generate much from their lineup as they were limited to three hits. On Monday, Tahlequah finished with just one hit.
Now 8-17 overall and 1-8 in 6A-4, Tahlequah scored its only run in the fourth inning on a Brayden Northington infield single that scored Beckett Robinson. Robinson led off the inning with a single to right field.
The Tigers had their only other hit during the third inning when leadoff hitter Matthew Talburt went to center field for a two-out single.
Union (19-9, 9-3) scored seven of its runs over the first two innings, including five runs in the second. Parker Patterson had two hits and drove in four runs from the middle of the lineup. Brody Briggs delivered a bases-clearing double to center field in the second inning that gave the Redhawks a 7-0 lead.
Tatum Hayworth earned the win on the mound for Union. In six innings, Hayworth allowed one unearned run on three hits, struck out nine and walked three. Braden Ross needed just eight pitches in relief to retire the Tigers in order during the seventh. Ross posted one strikeout.
In a starting role, Levi Kelly took the loss for the Tigers. Kelley gave up nine runs (five earned) on five hits in four innings. Kelley finished with one strikeout and issued five walks.
The Tigers will play three games in three days beginning Thursday with a trip to Tulsa Booker T. Washington. They will play at Skiatook Friday and return home to take on Sand Springs Saturday at noon.
