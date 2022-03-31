Tahlequah’s roller coaster on the diamond continued Thursday.
The Tigers, fresh off knocking down previously unbeaten Bixby on Tuesday, couldn’t follow with a win Thursday as they suffered a 10-2 setback to Pryor in Tahlequah.
Tahlequah, who dropped its first home game of the season, fell to 6-9 overall under head coach Sam Nelson.
The Tigers lived through a nightmare during the top-half of the sixth inning.
Pryor (15-4) took advantage of Tahlequah miscues and scored eight runs in the sixth to snap a 2-2 tie and pull away. The Tigers committed three errors, walked three batters and plunked two others to aid Pryor, who also had an RBI single from Nate Silkey and a sacrifice fly to center field by Josh Gore.
Tahlequah had an opportunity to take the lead in the fifth. The Tigers had the bases loaded with one out after consecutive singles from Beckett Robinson and Jacob Morrison, a sacrifice bunt by Brayden Northington and a walk by Dylan Leep. But Brody Younger went down on strikes and Brycen Smith grounded out to end the scoring threat.
“At the end of the day, baseball’s a hard game,” Nelson said. “Whenever there’s two good teams on the field and one executes and plays situational baseball and the other one doesn’t, they’re going to win most of the time.
“I thought there were two pretty equal teams out there today, but just the youth and inconsistency on our part with the high emotions of Tuesday…it was the ultimate let down. After a high and thinking you can go beat the world…there’s nothing in this game that’s given to you.”
Pryor scored the game’s first in the opening frame following a sacrifice fly to right field by Silkey that brought across Aden Parker.
Tahlequah answered with a run in the second when courtesy runner Aiden Mapps crossed home plate on an error.
Pryor took the lead again during the third inning on an RBI single to right by Si Collins that scored Brunk Gray.
Tahlequah responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning to get even again when Robinson scored on a Northington sacrifice fly to right.
Gore had a game-high three hits to spark Pryor’s lineup. Parker, Gray and Stephen Osborne each followed with two hits.
Tyler Joice and Robinson closed with two hits apiece to carry the Tahlequah lineup. Joice and Leep both doubled.
Pryor reliever Landon Desautell picked up the win. Desautell allowed one hit, struck out two and issued one walk in the sixth. Tiger starter Blake Ragglin gave up one earned run on six hits across five innings. Ragglin recorded six strikeouts and walked four.
Tahlequah’s Bryce Smith was handed the loss in relief. Smith allowed six earned runs on two hits in two-third of an inning. Smith had one strikeout, issued two walks and hit two batters.
Northington gave up two earned runs on eight hits in five innings as the Tahlequah starter. Northington collected four strikeouts and issued four walks.
Tahlequah remains at home Saturday when it takes on Holland Hall in a 4 p.m. start.
