UP NEXT: Northeastern State basketball teams host Central Missouri Thursday

Northeastern State will attempt to put an end to a couple of losing streaks Thursday when the men's and women's basketball teams host Central Missouri at the NSU Event Center.
The women, who are 3-11 overall and 1-7 in MIAA play, will start at 5:30 p.m. The RiverHawks are coming off their second consecutive loss -- a 63-56 setback to Rogers State on Saturday.
NSU, whose only MIAA win came on the road against Newman on Jan. 8, has won just once on its home floor. The RiverHawks defeated Bacone, 89-33, on Nov. 17.
Maleeah Langstaff leads the RiverHawks in scoring at 15.6 points per game. Langstaff, who is shooting a team-high 52.1 percent overall and also leads with 9.5 rebounds, had 17 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's loss. Zaria Collins follows Langstaff at 15 points and averages 6.8 rebounds.
The Jennies enter at 12-6 overall and 8-3 in league play. They are led by Nija Collier, who averages 19.3 points and 11.4 rebounds. Central Missouri has won its last three games against Nebraska-Kearney, Central Oklahoma and Newman.
Following Thursday's contest, Northeastern State will host Lincoln Saturday, Jan. 22 in a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
The NSU men have suffered three straight setbacks to Central Missouri, Newman and Missouri Southern. The RiverHawks are 8-8 overall and 3-7 in MIAA games. Their scheduled game against Rogers State was postponed due to COVID.
The RiverHawks are led by three double-figure scorers. Emeka Obukwelu leads in both scoring (16.8 points) and rebounding (9.3), Christian Cook averages 16.4 points, and Rashad Perkins averages 13.6 points.
The Mules (7-7, 4-6) have dropped four of their last five contests, including an 82-60 setback to No. 22 Central Oklahoma on Jan. 13.
Gaven Pinkley paces Central Missouri with 12.3 points and is shooting 48.4 percent overall from the floor. Ja'Cor Nelson is also averaging in double figures with 11.3 points and leads the Mules with 6.7 rebounds.
The RiverHawks will remain home Saturday when they take on Lincoln in a 3:30 p.m. start.
