Tahlequah will try to climb out of two-game slide Thursday when they take on Muskogee to begin play in the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational in an 11 a.m. start at the TMAC.
The Tigers (2-2) fell to Class 5A ninth-ranked Coweta, 61-54, Friday, Dec. 3 in their previous outing and dropped their home opener to 5A No. 18 Collinsville, 49-47, on Nov. 30. They started the season with consecutive wins over Lorena, Texas and Little Axe.
Tahlequah has struggled on the offensive end where it’s shooting 40.7 percent overall and 24 percent from behind the 3-point line. The Tigers are also averaging 18.5 turnovers per contest. They had 16 against Coweta and committed eight in the final 2:30 against Collinsville.
“I think the shooting is going to get better. We’ve been working on it,” Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “They’ve been shooting better in practice, so I expect that to get better. We just have a bunch of guys that haven’t got it going yet. We did better on the turnovers [against Coweta] and I thought there was more pressure put on us in that game than any of the other three. Hopefully, we can contain the turnovers.”
The Tigers are led offensively by junior forward Hayden Wagers, who is averaging 12.5 points per game. Smith had a season-high 16 points in the setback to Collinsville and 13 against Coweta. Smith is also averaging a team-best 6.8 rebounds and is shooting 53.7 percent overall from the floor.
“We all know how good [Hayden] can play,” Klingsick said. “He’s working his way back into being what we know he can be. A lot of teams know about him now and they’re defensive game plan is designed to shut him down. If we get better shooting, they can’t emphasize their inside game on him. They’ll have to loosen up and they’ll have to cover the shooter.”
Braylon McDowell has also given Tahlequah solid production offensively. The senior guard follows Smith at 9.5 points per game and is shooting just under 45 percent overall.
“Braylon’s been a good surprise for us,” Klingsick said. “I knew he could give us good production, he’s just built up to this point in his senior year. He’s stepped up, and I really like it when he’s aggressive, taking the ball to the basket. It opens up the shooting as well.”
Senior guard Zeke Guerrero and junior forward Cale Matlock are both averaging seven points, while sophomore forward Donovan Smith is contributing with 5.8 points. Senior point guard Tyler Joice is averaging 3.3 points and leads the team with 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
The Roughers enter play at 0-1 after suffering a 52-47 loss to 6A No. 2 Broken Arrow on Tuesday.
Tahlequah is familiar with Muskogee. The two teams matched up several times prior to the season.
“We’ve played them quite a few times in scrimmages,” Klingsick said. “They’re very athletic and they want to score in transition. I think if we can get it into a halfcourt game that will be to our advantage.”
Other opening round matchups Thursday include Bixby/McAlester in a 2:30 p.m. tipoff, Moore/Tulsa East Central at 5:30 p.m., and Jenks/Sequoyah in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.
