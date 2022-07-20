After going 2-20 last season, the Keys Lady Cougars’ softball team has little or no way to go but up. On the plus side, they only graduated two from that team, albeit two good ones, Jayden Scott and Kylie Stilwell.
“We have a lot of returning starters,” Coach Nick Zodrow said, “but we’re still going to be very young. I don’t have any seniors this year.”
He said for the most part all the returning starters were going to play in the same positions they played last year. “We may have to change things around a little occasionally, but mostly, everyone’s going to stay the same,” he said.
Two girls will be sharing duties in the circle, Zodrow said. “Kylie Forrest is probably our leading pitcher, but she’s also our catcher,” he said. “When I can have Maddie Hamby pitching, I can have the best defensive team on the field.
“Forrest has more experience, and when she’s pitching, Jasmine Shaw will be behind the plate. When Maddie’s pitching, Jasmine will be at third base, and Kylie will be catching, which is her natural position,” he said.
Setting the defensive alignment, Zodrow said pitching would be Forrest or Hamby. At catcher would be Shaw or Forrest. Ella Green is a returning starter at first base, with Sarah Kelley probably the starter at second base.
Third base will be handled by Hamby or Shaw, depending on who is pitching. Bailey Davis is a returning starter at shortstop, and is the leadoff batter in the Lady Cougars’ lineup.
Zodrow said four girls are competing for the three outfield spots, including Erica Ward, Emmalee Hodge, Kamy Green, and Paige Foreman.
He said Davis was the most consistent hitter on the team, and would be the one he’d want at the plate if the game was on the line. “Bailey put together some good at-bats against some good pitching last year,” he said. “She’s going to hit at the top of the order and get some things going. She’s a line drive hitter, and makes good contact.”
He said several girls had some power, but Hamby definitely has some pop in her bat. “When Maddie gets the barrel on the ball, it goes somewhere,” he said. “She’s a strong girl.”
All this year’s Lady Cougars bat right handed, Zodrow said, so they wouldn’t be slap hitting or doing any drag bunt. “We‘re going to try to go up there conditioned to swing at strikes, and not swing at balls,” he said. “When we get on base, we’re not going to be doing a lot of base stealing. We’re going to rely on moving runners around, and knocking them in.
“I have a couple of girls I can probably send occasionally, but overall, we’re not going to be electric on the bases,” he said.
After Davis at leadoff, Zodrow said he’s still trying to figure out what the rest of the batting order would be. “It kinda makes sense to have Maddie and Paige Foreman somewhere in the middle of the order,” he said. “Paige is a freshman, and it’s hard throwing a freshman into the middle of the order, but she’s a strong girl, and will probably be somewhere around four or five.”
He said he tries to put batters where they are comfortable. “You might have someone who hits well in the three-hole, but if you move them to cleanup, they don’t do well because they just aren’t comfortable there,” he said.
“When we go to the plate, we want to hit, but we know we have to swing at strikes and lay off bad pitches,” he added. “As much as we want to hit, we have to be able to take a walk, too. I’ve won games, and I’ve lost games, on a bases-loaded walk.”
In conclusion, Zodrow said “It sounds cliché, but we’re going to show up every day, and work, and try to get better. That’s going to be our goal every day.
“Yeah, everyone wants to go to the state tournament, but we’re in a position with our program right now, we need to take a step in the right direction this year, and win some games, and get better,” he said. “Our girls, most of them play basketball together, they’re friends. They may not be best friends, but they're friends, they like each other, and encourage each other, and that’s definitely a strong point."
Keys will open its season at home, less than a month from now, when they host the Sequoyah Lady Indians, Aug. 8, at 4:00 p.m. The next day, the Lady Cougars will return the favor by traveling to Sequoyah for a 4:00 p.m. game.
The Keys Tournament will be Aug. 18-19.
The Lady Cougars will have 10 home games and eight away games this season. Their schedule includes Sequoyah, Porter, Kansas, Warner, Sperry, Salina, Spiro, Beggs, Roland, Okmulgee, and Vian, as well at tournaments at Vian, Keys, and Central.
Zodrow graduated from Owasso High School in 1998, then was a catcher for NSU for the next four years, where he was an All American his senior season.
“I definitely think you’re going to see some improvement in the Lady Cougars this year,” Zodrow said.
