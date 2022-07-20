The Sequoyah Indians are beginning their third year under head football coach Chad Hendricks, an energetic, experienced coach of several years.
Hendricks has been a head coach for 12 years, most recently at Checotah. He graduated from Tahlequah High School in 1992, then played collegiate football at Southeastern State University in Durant before beginning his coaching career.
The Sequoyah Indians were 0-9 last year, after losing an entire season to COVID the previous year.
“We had some good kids last year,” Hendricks said, “and we worked with what we had. We got better as the year went on. Towards the end of the season, we had several opportunities to beat some teams, but just didn’t quite pull it off.
“We had five seniors then, so we have a lot of returning starters this year,” he said, “something like nine or ten on each side of the line.
“We’ve had a good off season. We’ve gotten stronger, we’re gotten faster, we went to the 7-on-7 camp in Muskogee,” Hendricks said. “We’ve really shown some growth, and we’re very optimistic about the year ahead.”
The Indians will primarily run what is usually referred to as the pistol, which is a loose variation of the shotgun, for those who may not know the terminology. “We will be a multiple offense, mostly from the pistol, but we can slip into the gun. We’ll have a tight end/H-type guy, we’ll spread and go double, trips, all types of sets,” Hendricks said. “We’re able to do a lot of things out of that, which I like.
“It’s about getting ourselves into position to be successful,” he said. "We want to play with tempo, we want to keep defenses off balance, and we want to continue to move the ball and move at a fast pace so we have an opportunity to have success.”
Regardless of the type of offense, all offense begins with the center snapping the ball. “We’re looking at Tilon Rattlinggourd at center,” Hendricks said. “He’s had a great offseason. We didn’t have him much last year due to having to have a meniscus tear repaired, so we didn’t get him until week seven or eight last year. We kinda phased him in at offensive tackle.
“I think if he wants to, he has a great opportunity to play college football as an offensive tackle type,” he said.
Quarterback duties appear to be falling to Jalen Handle, Hendricks said. “He broke a collarbone early last year, and came back to us for the last two games,” he said. “We’d been using Eli Hammer at quarterback until then, but we moved Eli to running back and put Jalen at quarterback.
“We’re excited about him. He’s been at quarterback all offseason, in 7-on-7, he’s had a great offseason,” Hendricks said. “He’s just a sophomore this year, and he’s really grown and matured. He’s worked really hard, he was a state qualifier in track last spring.
“He’s an athlete, he spins the ball really well. With our type of offense, he’ll be able to get the first couple of reads, then check off if he needs to,” he said. “But, if necessary, he can take off.”
Hendricks said Hammer is a guy they have to have to touch the ball often. “He’s our Devo Samuel,” he said. “He’s a senior, he’s our leader, and a great athlete. He’s a hard worker. He’s spent the year in the weight room, gotten stronger, and we’re excited to get him rolling.”
Brody Young played every game last year as a sophomore at H-back, also known as slot receiver. Hendricks said Young would be manning that spot again this year. “Brody is very athletic. He’s a multi-sport guy. He started every game last year in football, he started every game in basketball, and was a state qualifier in track,” he said.
The Indians have four returning starters on the defensive line, including Josiah Foreman and Larry Oosahwe at defensive end. “They both started for us last year,” Hendricks said. “Then, at defensive tackle, we have Todd Davis and Hunter Webber, who both started for us last year.
“We’re looking to have our offensive and defensive lines separate, so we have some other guys who can fill in some,” he said, “guys like Logan Rill and Rattlinggourd, they can come in and spot play for us on the defensive line, and so can Jayden Marquez. They start offensively for us, but they can come in and role play on the defensive line as well.
“We’re excited we have all those guys back, and they’ve all had a great offseason,” he said.
Football has a vernacular all its own, and most have already noticed. H-back, down linemen, spread, pocket, etc., can leave the casual reader totally confused. It’s about to get worse.
Hendricks was asked about Sam, Mike, and Will. Huh? Sam is simply a shortened, easily understood way of saying strong side linebacker, Mike stands for middle linebacker, and Will is weak side linebacker. The Indians currently have several players vying for those positions, according to Hendricks.
“We have open competition there right now,” he said. “A year ago, we had to move some people around, but we do have some experience there.
“Austin Brown played there a couple of games last year as a freshman, and we’re optimistic about him,” he said. “We have some young guys coming in, big, physical bodies. Eli Daughtery is one who can hopefully come fill the role for us outside, or come in a spot play for us. Isaiah Terrapin played defensive end for us, but we think he can help us at linebacker.
“We’re just trying to get great depth, move some people around. We have about 4-5 guys there competing for the spots,” he said. “We have Brown, who can either be a Mike or Sam backer, Austin Holt at Sam or Will backer, Terrapin at Mike, Aiden Armontrout working at Will, and James Sierra at Sam or Will.”
The defensive backfield personnel are all returning from last year, Hendricks said. Young and Handle are returning at cornerback, while Hammer returns at free safety, and Tanner Samples is getting most of the reps at the other safety spot. “We have some others backing them up, giving them breaks,” he said.
Hendricks said he was big on special teams. “I think a good kicker is a big plus, so we’re hoping someone will step up as a kicker,” he said. “I love the swinging gate, and it works better when you have a good kicker.
“I like rushing the punter, and either blocking the punt, or making the punter shank it,” he said. “Offensively, especially if I don’t have a good punter, or good blocking, people think I’m crazy for going for it on fourth down,” he said, “but I figure it’s better than having the punt blocked, or returned on us. My last year at Checotah, we were 58% on fourth down conversions.
“People have to understand, we’re talking about high school football, not college or the NFL. If they give us another down, why not take it,” he said. “Special teams are a third of our practice time.”
Hammer will handle the punting for the Indians, while Todd Davis will shoulder the place kicking and kickoff duties, backed by Hayden Girty.
“We have to have 22 or more players ready to play on Friday night,” Hendricks said, “because of fatigue, injuries, things like that.
“And that’s my job, to get them ready,” he said.
Hendricks said a very important part of the team was the student managers. “I’m big on training the student managers,” he said. “I want kids out there who want to be out there. We rely on them for minor tapings, water, all sorts of things. Right now, we’re still trying to find the right kids to have out there with us.”
“We start off with Muldrow, Eufaula, and Westville,” Hendricks said, “then we start our District games. We have Keys, Warner, Roland, Okema, Henryetta, and Prague, not in that order.
“If we can stay healthy, and that’s everyone’s goal, I would not be surprised at all to find us playing for the District Championship, and setting ourselves up for a playoff run,” he said. ”That’s been my goal from the start, I’ve never waivered from that. I believed it last year, I believe it this year, and the way we’ve progressed, I believe it’s a very, very good possibility this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.