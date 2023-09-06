Going into week two, Tahlequah football knows they have a tough task against the Wagoner Bulldogs.
Despite losing week one to Sapulpa, the Tigers do not have much time to stew on the outcome. The reining 4A State champions prove to be a tough task year in and year out for the Tigers and head coach Brad Gilbert. Last season the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 43-3.
“They are physical and aggressive, they play with a lot of intensity and we have to match that,” Gilbert said. “They don’t think they will lose, they take the field expecting to win. They have been in every situation you could think of and they can still get the job done.”
With such a tough task, Gilbert and his coaching staff are going to spend the days leading up to the match-up hammering home the importance of matching the Bulldogs.
“I just think it is continuously mentioning that and making it a point that ‘Hey this is who we are playing, this is who we are let’s match that as best as we can.’ You have to stay focused and engaged and hopefully on Friday night we have a chance,” Gilbert said on preparing for the Bulldog’s intensity.
While the Tigers took a tough loss to the Chieftains last week, THS had some bright spots. Early and often the Tigers were airing the ball out. Cash McAlvain had a good connection with his receivers as the Tigers picked up five receiving touchdowns.
Gilbert expects to see more air shows out of the Tigers as the season goes on.
“I think we should have many similar nights,” Gilbert said. “They are veterans who understand our scheme, which allows us to create a few more wrinkles. They have guys that are explosive.”
While McAlvain and the wide receiver room might have played a huge part in the passing attack against SHS, Gilbert saw one area that especially stood out to him: the offensive line. Going into the season Gilbert expected the offensive line to make a difference throughout the year and that was seen in week one.
McAlvain was well protected in week one, only running into a handful of pressures from the Chieftains.
“It all starts up front. Our guys did a really good job, they got to Cash a couple of times, but to the degree it wasn’t too bad. it is encouraging to see those guys play like that up front,” Gilbert said.
While there were positives from the week one loss, that game helped Gilbert find areas the Tigers needed to improve on before they go face-to-face with the Bulldogs.
“I just think shoring up a few of those loose ends, getting better on both sides of the ball,” Gilbert said. “To continue to focus on ourselves and get better. We know wagoner presents a big challenge but I told our team our biggest challenge lies in the locker room and our coaches.”
Towards the end of the SHS game, the Tigers started showing some cracks against running back Marco Smith. After a thundering attack from the veteran running back, the Tigers started to wear down at the end of the game.
Smith was able to get in the end zone with less than a minute left to secure the win for the Chieftains.
“It is hard to see when you review film it is the fundamentals within the scheme that aren’t done correctly cause problems. That just goes back to correcting ourselves,” Gilbert said.
Going into the showdown with the Bulldogs, Gilbert knows that the Tigers will need to finish this week’s game after letting a 21-0 lead float away. Despite the disappointing result, Gilbert knows the Tigers are in a good spot to build on.
“You want to be able to finish the game, and we weren’t able to do that,” Gilbert said. “But I like where we are at, I feel good. It is important to them. They were disappointed as they should be. They were upset but they handled like they should be.”
The Tigers and the Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Doc Wadley Stadium at Northeastern State University for THS’s first home game.
