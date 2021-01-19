Trey Young and Hayden Smith each scored 20 points and helped carry No. 18 Tahlequah to a 59-51 upset win over No. 8 Glenpool Tuesday in Glenpool.
The Tigers, who entered having lost four of their last five games, improve to 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Smith, a sophomore forward, scored 12 of his points in the second half, including eight in the third quarter when Tahlequah started on an 8-0 run and took the lead for good. His final points came on his first career dunk in the fourth quarter.
Young knocked down four of the Tigers' five 3-pointers and they each came in the first half.
"It's a big win and I thought we played well," Tahlequah first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick said. "Hayden and Trey both had big nights four us and everybody did their jobs and knew what we had to do."
Glenpool, who drops to 6-3 and 2-3, led 31-30 at halftime before the Tigers went on their run to start the third quarter. The Warriors were paced by Isaac Tiger's 16 points.
Walker Scott and Hayden Wagers each finished with six points for Tahlequah. Tyler Joice closed with five points, and Qua'shon Leathers had two.
"When we're playing kind of like a rollercoaster like we were, it was good to come out tonight and get a win on the road against a good Glenpool team," Klingsick said. "I thought we did everything we needed to do, the kids were really coachable and we made adjustments."
The Tigers will be at the Catoosa Port City Classic beginning Thursday. They open against 4A, fourth-ranked Victory Christian in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Tigers roll from opening tip: Balanced scoring was at a premium for Tahlequah Tuesday night in its first game in a week.
The No. 3 Lady Tigers had five players reach double figures as they made easy work of Glenpool on the road in an 85-32 win.
Junior guard Lydia McAlvain finished with a game-high 16 points for Tahlequah, who improves to 9-2 overall and stays unbeaten at 5-0 in Metro Lakes Conference play.
In her Tahlequah debut, Smalls Goudeau scored 10 points and had two of the Lady Tigers' eight 3-pointers. Goudeau transferred from Sequoyah at semester break after the Lady Indians had their season canceled.
"I think she fits in really well with our group," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "She's a hard worker and an unselfish player. She came off the bench tonight and gave us some great minutes."
Senior point guard Kacey Fishinghawk, back from an ankle injury, followed McAlvain with 14 points and also had a pair of 3-pointers.
"I think she's close to 100 percent," Qualls said. "I think she had to get over a few mental hurdles early on, but she came back and shot the ball really well."
It was McAlvain's first game in double figures since she scored 16 points in consecutive games against Harding Charter and Muskogee in the Tahlequah Invitational.
"She's had a rough spot shooting it coming back from the break, so hopefully this was the game she needed to bounce back," Qualls said. "She played well on both ends of the floor tonight."
Freshman forward Jadyn Buttery added 11 points, and freshman forward Kori Rainwater contributed with 10 points.
The Lady Tigers went to work right away and jumped out to a commanding 18-3 lead after one quarter. They expanded their lead to 44-12 at halftime and led 69-24 going into the final eight minutes.
"We got off to a good start and I thought we came out ready to play," Qualls said. "Our pressure got to them early and that got us going on offense. Our bench came in and played really well. Overall, it was just a good team win."
Lily Couch joined McAlvain and Goudeau by knocking down two 3s and finished with six points. Faith Springwater closed with seven points, and along with McAlvain, drained one 3-pointer. Emily Morrison ended with five points, while Tatum Havens and Gracie Kimble each had two.
Tahlequah will resume play Thursday at the three-day Catoosa Port City Classic. The Lady Tigers will begin with Tulsa Edison in a 4 p.m. start.
