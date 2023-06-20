United Wrestling Entertainment saw the landscape of the company change on Friday, June 16 at the 13th annual Sooner Stampede.
UWE crowned a new champion when Shotgun Dan Webber took down Cappuccino Jones in a World Championship match.
Tahlequah residents flocked to the Cherokee County Community Center to see UWE’s top wrestlers battle it out. During the event, the Tahlequah Outlaws, a local Special Olympics team, were heavily featured and even got in on the action during Webber and Jones’ fight.
The night opened with fan favorite Mr. Nasty picking up an easy win over Eddie LeVaughn.
The second match of the night was for the UWE Apex Championship pitting Romeo Reese against champion Leo Fox.
After about six minutes, Fox easily retained his title.
Cappuccino Jones and Dan Webber would fight over Jones’ UWE World Championship in the last singles match of the night.
Webber used his power to dominate Jones throughout the match. Early on it was a back-and-forth match, but after Webber began to tap into his power it was over for the World Champion, Jones.
After Webber manhandled Jones to the outside the match was practically over. Abusing Jones against the tables and outside of the ring, Webber was able to batter Jones. Back inside the ring a bevy of powerbombs set Webber up for the submission win.
The win returned the title to Webber, who had lost it in May to Jones.
Despite losing his championship, Jones did not tap out. Jones passed out to the sleeper hold, forcing his ally, Reese to throw in the towel for Jones. As Webber celebrated with his newly won title in the center of the ring, Reese carried Jones to the back.
The final match of the night was the Sooner Stampede 30-man Battle Royale.
The goal was to throw your opponent over the top rope with the last one standing named the winner and the new No. 1 contender for Webber’s newly won title.
After a grueling match, Koko finished as the last wrestler in the middle of the ring. With the win, Koko will face off for the championship that he lost to Fuel back in March.
UWE will return to the Community Building on July 21 where Webber vs Koko for the UWE Championship will main event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.