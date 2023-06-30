When Tahlequah Tigers football coach Brad Gilbert last saw his team he told them to not think about football for a week and a half. Normally one would think with just a month to go before the season starts, Gilbert would be sending the team home with a playbook, but THS’s coach is looking to get his player’s minds ready for what is ahead.
“It is about getting refreshed and being elite mentally more so than physically,” said Gilbert. “I think the mental aspect is as valuable as can be. We want them to not think about football for a week and a half. Detach yourself from what you are doing, sleep in relax do what you want to, I think it is important.”
For the past month, the Tigers have been involved in a passing league where they do not wear pads and are two-hand touch only. During this time the Tigers have been able to implement most of their playbook and build chemistry with the team.
Though Gilbert says the most important part of the league is finding players that are willing to step up for the season. Brayden Davis, Cash McAlvain, and Cayden Diggs were just a handful of juniors that Gilbert saw a step up in the passing league.
“It was a really good summer in the aspect that we had a couple of key guys gone,” said Gilbert. “It allowed other guys to be thrown in the mix for varsity and see their progress and development. Any rep you can get you cannot duplicate those with just summer workouts. That is critical for the development of individual players which ultimately enhances our team.”
The league also revealed a couple of strengths for the Tigers.
A change in position for senior Jacob Morrison is going to be huge for the Tigers. Last season, Morrison had to move to inside linebacker after an injury took out the Tigers’ normal starter. But this season Morrison is moving back to his natural position of outside linebacker.
“He is going to bring a physical and athletic element that is really going to help us,” said Gilbert. “Those four seniors are a solid group, they are an exciting group. They have a high ceiling as long as they embody what we ask them to do. It is more than what they do on the field it is about the mental side of it.”
On the other side of the ball, the Tigers’ wide receiver core is shaping up to be a major strength. Morrison, Brayden Northington, Race Stropp, and Beckett Robinson will be just some of the top targets for quarterback Brody Younger.
“I think they have a really good chance to be a dynamic group this year, those guys have an athletic ability and experience,” said Gilbert. “They can all do something with the ball in their hand.”
After the Tigers get their week off it will be full throttle from there as they prepare for the season to start. On July 10, the Tigers will be in the weight room looking to get ready both mentally and physically for the long season ahead.
During June, Gilbert keeps his players in the weight room but keeps it light. During July the Tigers kick it into full gear as they look to get their bodies and minds into peak shape.
“They will be stressed a lot more in the weight room, conditioning and just running,” said Gilbert. “There are two reasons, one to get them in the best shape for the season, but also to put them through adversity because you have to be mentally tough. We are going to put them in some stressful moments to let them know where they are at.”
While the Tigers are not supposed to think about football this week, Gilbert still asked them to look inward before they parted for two weeks.
“We told them to reflect on who we are and where we are at,” said Gilbert. “What it is as individuals that we need to do to get better that is not only in our ability as players but in our characters in who we are. All of us including myself need to continue to improve as men and the better we become the better football player and coach you can be.”
The Tigers will officially start their practice schedule on Monday, August 7.
