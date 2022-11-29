Vann puts best foot forward, then releases

For the past four years, Mikah Vann has been a force to reason with on the softball field for the Tahlequah Lady Tigers. Tuesday, she upped the ante by signing a National Letter of Intent to play softball at a higher level.
Next fall, Vann will still be a Lady Tiger, but not the Tahlequah version. Vann will be on the roster of the Cowley College Lady Tigers in Arkansas City, Kansas. Cowley College is a Division 1 Junior College.
Vann said she chose Cowley because they were so friendly, and went out of their way to make her feel welcome. She said Arkansas City was a small town, much like Tahlequah, and she preferred small towns.
Vann started playing softball when she was 8, playing in the Tahlequah Little League at Phoenix Park. When she was 10, she said her coach, Les Hannah, told her he thought she’d make a good pitcher. She tried it, was pretty decent at it, liked it, and the rest is history.
Her mother was a big part of her pitching, looking up videos on YouTube on how to be a better pitcher. Eventually, she found a pitching coach she really liked, Terri McClure, of Tulsa, and has been going to her since.
What does Vann hope to achieve through her pitching?
“Well, first, I want to pitch my first two years, then see where that takes me. If I’m still good enough, if I’m still fresh, I’d like to pitch one or two more years, I’m not sure where," she said. "What I want to do is get a psychology degree, and be a therapist. I love softball, but it’s not everything. My academics are very important to me. I’m not a straight-A student, but I have a 3.8 grade point average."
She said that when she first started playing softball here, she was pretty shy.
"But some of my classes focused on having to speak or give presentations in front of others, and that has helped me get over some of my shyness,” Vann said.
As she leaves, she will be leaving behind a lot of friends and relatives, including a 10-year-old niece who thinks Aunt Mikah is pretty much all that, and a bag of chips.
So, what advice would Vann leave her 10-year-old niece?
“I’d tell her to always have a positive attitude. Having a positive attitude is very important in life, how to handle things," she said, :Me and my family are big on attitude, I preach to my niece about this all the time, and I’d tell her to always have the attitude of helping others, don’t let little things frustrate her, just keep on being positive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.