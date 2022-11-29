Vann puts best foot forward, then releases

Mikah Vann, seated, fourth from left, signs a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas, as friends and teammates look on. Shown are, front row, from left: Allie Spradlin, Maddy Parish, Jayley Ray, Vann, Amelia Miller, Alayna Stopp, and Loren Walker. Back row: Cadence Kirk, Draeuh Dallis, Riley Dotson, Paisley Qualls, Jersey Retzloff, Jordan Bread, Syda Alley, Charlea Cochran, Allie Fisher, and Ellie Murphy.