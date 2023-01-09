VERDIGRIS VICTORY: Lady Tigers take top honors in nail-biter

In a nail-biting competition against Verdigris Jan. 7, the Tahlequah Lady Tigers came out on top, taking first in the Verdigris Tournament with a final score of 56-51.
As Tahlequah started out the first quarter on defense, it didn’t take long for Kori Rainwater and Jadyn Buttery to cause a turnover. This allowed Tahlequah’s Jersey Retzloff to put the Lady Tigers on the board first with two. A turnover mid-quarter tied up the score 4-4. After trading possessions for the rest of the quarter, the Lady Tigers led the Lady Cardinals, 14-11.
Tahlequah and Verdigris both played tough defense and with a host of three-pointers by each team, saw the Lady Tigers keeping the lead headed into halftime, up by one with a score of 30-29.
In a physical third quarter, Tahlequah stayed on top headed into the final quarter of play up on Verdigris by two, 41-39.
Continuing with good defense and rebounding, the Lady Tigers held off the Lady Cardinals and took first-place honors with a score of 56-51.
Making all tournament team for Tahlequah, Jadyn Buttery and Tournament MVP honors to Kori Rainwater.
Leading the Lady Tigers was Kori Rainwater with 21, followed by Jadyn Buttery, Madi Matthews, Jersey Retzloff, Taylyn Duck, and Paisley Qualls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.