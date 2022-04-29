A high school baseball game is typically seven innings. The Hulbert Riders played two District games at Vian, Friday, in just six total innings, losing both to the district host team, Vian, 19-0, and 13-0.
To add insult to injury, both Vian hurlers were credited with perfect games. To have a perfect game, the pitcher must not allow any batter to become a baserunner, by any means, i.e. no hits, no hit by pitch, no walks, no errors by the fielders, no dropped third strike by the catcher, etc., nothing.
Unfortunately, that’s what happened to the Riders, both games, three up, three down, for three innings in each game.
That also means there aren’t any stats to report either, except a few pitching stats. In that category, the stats aren’t good for the Riders, but they are the stats. In the first game, Ethan Thompson started on the mound, and took the loss. While pitching one and two-thirds inning, Thompson gave up 17 runs on 11 hits and five walks, and struck out two.
Tyler Simpson pitched one-third inning, allowing two runs, on two hits and one walk.
Gabby Cook started the second game and lasted two and one-third innings, being charged with 10 runs, on 11 hits and two free passes, fanning one in the process. Ethan Reese worked the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs, three hits and one walk, while striking out two.
The Riders finished their season with a 7-9 record, and with no seniors on this year’s team, they should be looking forward to next season with big expectations.
Throughout the season, all have contributed heavily at some point, some almost every day. The top run producers this year have consistently been Thompson, Reese, and Simpson, but each of the remaining players have had their names highlighted at times, including Landon Chester, Cook, Trenton Hess, Hank Jackson, Aiden Longan, Jesse Rieff, Nathan Rowan, Dusty Tedder, and Wyatt Tedder.
Between now and next spring, Coach Cody Hubbard, and assistant coach Gary Smith, will round up the current Riders, along with other young players moving up into the high school ranks, and get ready for the 2023 season.
