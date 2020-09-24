PARK HILL -- Keys opened up District 2A-5 play with a 62-0 loss to top-ranked Vian Wolverines in its home opener at Jerry Hood Field Thursday.
Vian showed its dominance early showing why they have multiple Division I players on their sideline.
Javyn Wright was electric, taking his first two carries for scores of 33 yards and 55 yards. Wright finished the game with 114 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries. He was a holding penalty away from adding a 90-yard touchdown as well. Freshman Deshawn Mayes added a 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Mayes finished with 74 yards on only three carries.
Junior Xavin Lackey added another 53 yards and three touchdowns on only eight carries. Lackey showed why Iowa State has already offered him for his defensive abilities. The linebacker and his defense held Keys to a total of 98 yards in the first half with 59 of those yards coming on the final drive of the half.
The Cougar offense struggled to get any momentum only gaining 113 yards of total offense but were able to limit the number of negative plays. Lane Taylor struggled throwing the ball completing only one of his six passes for twelve yards. Gage Barnes was on the receiving end of the lone pass completion on a well executed wide receiver screen.
Drew Morgan managed 50 yards on 14 carries to lead Keys' rushing attack. Lane Taylor added 30 yards on nine carries.
Keys has zero offensive snaps in the fourth quarter. The Cougars fumbled a kickoff following a Vian touchdown and the Wolverines were able to run out the rest of the clock.
"They're the best team I've seen in a long time and that includes when I was in 5A," said Keys head coach Adam Hass. "We're young, we're getting better and we've just gotta keep improving."
Keys will travel to Pocola next week. The two teams share a common opponent in Wilburton. Pocola lost to the Diggers 47-14 while Keys only lost 20-6.
