Vian snaps Keys' win streak to cap season

PARK HILL -- Keys was outplayed in every facet of the game Friday night when they were the host to Vian at Jerry Hood Field in Park Hill.
Vian's 42-12 win gave head coach Mel Maxfield finished his first season in Keys with a 4-6 overall record, a one game improvement from last season. The Cougars were on a three-game win streak heading into the game.
"For us, unfortunately, the 2020 season starts on Monday for us," said Maxfield. "As part of the process we have to get up and keep going. I will say this, I was proud of our effort in the second half. Our effort in the first half lacked a little to be desired but we got it together and competed in the right way."
The Wolverines scored on every drive of the first half except for one drive when they fumbled the snap and committed a holding penalty. Regardless, they earned a 35-0 lead going into halftime. The Cougars' first half could not have gone worse. The only time they moved the chains happened after the Wolverines committed a defensive holding penalty.
The second half started with another Wolverine scoring drive followed by a Cougars' three and out offensive performance. However, the Cougars picked off the Wolverines during their second drive to regain possession on their 22-yard line. The Cougars could not take advantage of the turnover and punted the ball after going three and out.
Bryce Sanders forced a fumble which was recovered by Nathan Clark before the Wolverines running back was able to cross into the end zone. The Cougars took over on their 26 yard line after the fumble recovery resulted in a horse collar tackle. Shamon O'Neal ran for the Cougars' first first down of the half. Lane Taylor connected with Sanders as the time dwindled in the third quarter for a 63 yard touchdown catch and run. The Cougars trailed 42-7.
Sanders took it to the end zone on the following drive as well. He bounced from hash mark to hash mark and ran 56 yards down the field to increase the score to 42-14.
The Cougars start preparing for the next season on Monday and will look to build off the team's success they found in the second half of the season. After starting the season 1-5, the Cougars won three straight before falling to Vian. During the win streak, the Cougars forced two shutouts.
