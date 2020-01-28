HULBERT -- Hulbert got a game-high 16 points from Gabe Lewis but saw its two-game win streak come to an end in a 49-39 home loss on Tuesday evening to Vian.
In their first home game since Jan. 3, the Riders, who fall to 9-8 under head coach Jordan Hill, tried to play catchup for most of the contest and couldn't overcome a 21-12 halftime deficit.
Lewis scored 14 of his points in the second half on five fields, including a 3-pointer, and two makes from the free throw line.
Hulbert, who also received eight points from Ethan Chuculate, trailed 37-27 after three quarters. Nolan Edmundson closed with four points, while Aidan Carey and David Jacobs followed with three each.
The Riders were limited to four field goals in the first half, two of those on 3-pointers from Chuculate and Jacobs. Chuculate had the lone basket in the second quarter, and Joel Dorado added a pair of free throws.
Lewis kept Hulbert in the contest in the final 16 minutes. He had three of the Riders' five field goals in the third quarter, and he and Carey knocked down 3s in the fourth.
The Riders snapped a five-game losing streak last week with consecutive wins over Warner and Class A No. 12 Ripley to conclude play in the Kiefer Tournament.
Vian, ranked 19th in Class 3A, had eight different players finish in the scoring column, led by Joe Glass' 14 points. The Wolverines (12-3) also got nine points each from Jaryn Wright and Emmitt Staley.
The Riders return to the road when they visit Keys in a 7:30 p.m. start on Friday.
Lady Riders drop 10th straight: Hulbert's struggles continued Tuesday as the Lady Riders saw their losing streak reach 10 games in a 59-33 loss to Vian in Hulbert.
Vian, paced by a game-high 18 points from Greenie Wells, started fast and built a 20-8 lead in the first quarter and increased its lead to 37-8 at halftime.
The Lady Riders, now 1-12 on the season, were held scoreless in the second quarter. Their eight points in the opening eight minutes came on two field goals by Carly Carey and one basket apiece from Kaylei Cannon and Corrie Davis.
Lily Brown led Hulbert with 12 points, all coming on 3-pointers in the second half. Sophie Shankle followed with five points and Carey added four.
Hulbert's lone win came against Cave Springs on Dec. 6 at the Porum Tournament. The Lady Riders will be at Keys on Friday in a 6 p.m. tipoff.
