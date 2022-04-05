Keys couldn’t solve Victory Christian starting pitcher Kyle Roberts Tuesday and suffered a 10-0 loss in Tulsa.
The Cougars got their lone hit off Roberts on a two-out double to left field during the fourth inning from Conner Lee. The only other two baserunners for Keys came in the third when Lane Taylor and Lee were both hit by pitches.
Roberts recorded nine strikeouts across five scoreless innings and did not issue a walk.
Victory Christian, who finished with eight hits off Cougar pitchers Bruce Miller, Levi Gamble and Logan Little, was paced offensively by Jordan Myers and Roberts, who both closed with two hits. Myers hit a two-run homer in the third that completed the scoring and finished with three RBIs, and Roberts drove in a pair of runs. Jake Butterfield joined Myers with three RBIs.
Keys fell to 5-6 overall under head coach Nick Zodrow. The Cougars also slipped to 2-4 in District 3A-7. Victory Christian, the frontrunners in the district, moved to 19-3 and 9-0.
The Cougars and Conquerors will meet again Wednesday in Park Hill.
