The Tahlequah City Vipers adult amateur football team begins practice for their 2021 season this Saturday. The Vipers were eliminated in the semifinals in their inaugural season last year by the eventual champion Oklahoma Bears.
“I was proud of what we accomplished in our first year especially with all of the adversity we had to go through in order to even have a season,” said Head Coach Bradley Webster. “I feel like we have a lot of positive things to build on for this season.”
The Vipers will travel to Rogers Arkansas on November 14th for a preseason game against the Northwest Arkansas Generals. Kyle Lucas threw two touchdown passes and Kobe Morris added a rushing touchdown in the Vipers’ 18-0 win last season over the Generals.
The Viper defense forced five turnovers. Cody Cole, Kobe Morris, Chase Morris and Princeston Hill all had interceptions in last year’s contest.
“I’m optimistic about what we can do this year. We added some solid talent and a couple more coaches to help out,” said Webster.
If you are interested in sponsoring or playing for the Vipers, call Cody Hatcher (918)348-0853.
