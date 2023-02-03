Visiting Lady Zebras fall prey to Lady Tigers

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers jumped on the Claremore Lady Zebras early and never let up, winning all four quarters, and ultimately the game, 71-47.
There were two story lines to the game, the first being the win, and the second being the performance of Kori Rainwater. The senior post finished with not only a double-double, but her career-high point total with 28. In addition, Rainwater also pulled down 14 rebounds, had four blocked shots, was 4-for-4 at the free throw line, and committed no fouls.
The Lady Tigers went up on Claremore 20-15 in the first quarter, and had a 10-point lead at one point in the second before the Lady Zebras narrowed it to seven, 34-27, at halftime.
Tahlequah doubled the Lady Zebras in the third period, 14-7, to take a 48-34 lead into the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers poured in 23 points while holding Claremore to 13, for the final margin of victory.
Six different Lady Tigers contributed points to the win, with Rainwater leading the way, followed by Madi Matthews with 16.
The trio of Talyn Dick, Carsyn Gilbert, and Paisley Qualls each checked in with eight points, and Lauren Stephens rounded out the scoring with three.
The Lady Tigers are still undefeated in Metro-Lakes Conference play at 10-0.
Tahlequah Head Coach David Qualls said the Lady Tigers didn’t defend up to their standard in the first half, but made some adjustments at halftime and picked their energy up in the second half to enable them to pull away.
“Offensively, I thought we got great looks throughout the game,” Qualls said. “Kori Rainwater continues to be outstanding for us. She’s having a great season.
“Madi Matthews gave us a lift in the second half as well,” he said.
The victory clinched the Lady Tigers’ third consecutive Metro-Lakes Conference Championship, and marked 37 consecutive MLC victories, dating back to 2020, Qualls said.
“We get playoff assignments on Monday (Feb. 6),” he said, “and we are expecting to host Regionals.”
The Tahlequah boys’ game against Claremore was running late, and had just started at press deadline. However, the entire story can be found online at www.tahlequahdailypress.com.
