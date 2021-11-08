The Tahlequah volleyball team recently earned several postseason honors.
Senior Dorothy Swearingen was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Large East All-State team, and was named the Metro Lakes Conference Co-Player of the Year along with Coweta’s Alex Harper.
Swearingen, a two-year starter after moving to Tahlequah from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, is the first Tahlequah All-State selection since Brooke Thomas in 2017.
“It was a well-deserved award for her. She worked hard,” Tahlequah head coach Don Ogden said. “She moved here as a junior and she had to kind of adjust to a different system, but she just jumped right in and did what we asked of her. She was very dependable, just the kind of person that you just always knew was going to give her best effort. Not only did I see that, but coaches across the state saw it. She was very well schooled and very well trained at an early age.”
Swearingen, one of four girls chosen from the 5A level on the East team, was a big part of the Lady Tigers’ 17-11 season. She led the team in kills (295), swings (824), hit percentage (.233), digs (179), and was third in serve aces with 38.
“It’s a great achievement. Honestly, I didn’t expect it,” Swearingen said. “Just being here two years, I couldn’t have done it without everybody here being so welcoming to me and pushing me to be my best. Coach Ogden helped me out a lot.”
Others on the Large East team include Mia Otten (Bartlesville), Mackenzie McGuire (Broken Arrow), Alex Harper (Coweta), Mikiah Perdue (Jenks), Megan Salyer (Jenks), Rylee Martin (Owasso), Ryann Hoey (Sapulpa), Isabelle Conley (Shawnee) and Tierney Jackson (Tulsa Union).
Tahlequah senior Lydia McAlvain was chosen as a Large East team alternate. McAlvain, also a Metro Lakes Conference First Team selection, recorded 640 assists, 89 digs and 30 serve aces.
“A lot of things Dorothy did was because of Lydia,” Ogden said. “Lydia was the setter that put it in position for her, so I was tickled to death that Lydia was recognized. She’s a very good setter.”
Tahlequah sophomore Kori Rainwater was named to the Metro Lakes Conference Second Team, and Lola Brownfield, Sadie Foster, Emma Sherron, Faith Springwater and McKinley Thompson were honorable mention selections.
As a team, the Lady Tigers won their second consecutive Class 5A Academic State Championship.
“We tell the team that academics are important,” Ogden said. “We ask our kids on the first day that we meet to ask your teacher if you can sit on the front of the room…do everything that you can to let the teacher know that you’re interested in their class, and then you do your best job and work just as hard in the classroom as you do when you come out to volleyball.”
Thompson, one of five seniors on the team, carried a 4.5 GPA.
“It’s a big deal,” Thompson said. “Winning one is already an honor, but winning going back to back, that’s kind of a big deal for us.”
“It’s really cool,” Swearingen said of the state championship. “We accomplished a lot this year as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.