Walker reaches dream of coaching at Sequoyah

Twenty seven years ago, a third-grade boy attended a game at the "Big House" with his dad for one of the first times, experiencing the electric feeling of fans cheering, the passion, the competition, and the atmosphere. This moment is when Jeff Walker said knew he wanted to be a coach.
Fast forwarding to 2022 will reveal that third-grade boy's goals were fulfilled, as Walker is well into his second year as the head coach of the Sequoyah Indians boys basketball team.
Walker graduated high school in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, and then went on to attend Harding University where he received his undergraduate degree in 2010. He then completed his graduate program at Southwestern University. Walker started his coaching career in Heavener as the head coach for girls basketball. Next, he went on to coach girls basketball at Stigler for seven years. Before his current role at Sequoyah High School, he spent a year each at Porter and Berryhill as head coach for their girls basketball programs.
He said he is excited to be back home with family and currently resides in Fort Gibson with his wife and children.
When speaking about his feelings on coaching, Walker said his favorite part is helping kids improve, not just in basketball but in life.
"Helping create better people, so they go on to be better parents, spouses, workers, citizens, that is important," said Walker.
One of the most consistent thoughts he winstills with his players is that no one will never meet neutral people in their life - they will either make them better or make them worse.
He said he asks others, "Are you the type of person that will make others better?"
Walker's goals for the boys program is to continue to help build up their competitive reputation to where they are the team that no one wants to play against. He said this group of young men is helping to do that this year. He expects the Indians to be playing their best ball by playoff time.
Walker and the Sequoyah Indians will be back in action on the road in Adair on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
