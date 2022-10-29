The Sequoyah Indians made the trip to Warner Friday night in hopes of adding to their one victory season. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, as the Eagles successfully defended their home field, 35-14.
An abundance of details were not immediately available, but the Indians amassed 388 yards of offense in 65 plays, scoring twice. They ran the ball 42 times, gaining 251 yards, and in the air, the Indians were 12-for-23 for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Aiden Armontrout was the workhorse for the Indians, carrying the ball 20 times for 153 yards. Josiah Foreman added 82 yards on 13 rushes, Eli Hammer ran the ball four times for 17 yards, and quarterback Brody Young had one negative yard on five keepers.
Young completed 11 of 20 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and Hammer was 1/3 in the air for one yard.
Hammer was the leading receiver, picking up 99 yards on six receptions. Austin Brown caught four passes for 33 yards, but more importantly, two of his receptions were for touchdowns, one in the second quarter, and one in the fourth quarter.
Armontrout also hauled in two aerials for five yards.
Todd Davis was two-for-two kicking PATs.
The loss dropped the Indians to 1-8 overall, and 1-5 in District 2A-5 play as they prepare to host Vian next week. The Friday night game will be Senior Night for the Indians, and senior footballers Hammer, Austyn Holt, Eric Walters, Larry Oosahwe, Davis, Isaiah Terrapin, Tilon Rattlinggourd, and Mikeal Gunner Harkreader, as well as other seniors will be honored prior to the 7:00 p.m. starting kickoff.
