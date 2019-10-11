Sequoyah’s bid for back-to-back state championships came up short Friday in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Tournament in Shawnee.
The Lady Indians, the top seed, never led in a 3-1 setback to fourth-seeded Washington.
Sequoyah, who finishes with a 42-3 overall record under head coach Jeff Turtle, got its only run in the bottom of the third inning when Ryleigh Clinton singled to left field to score Lana Gass from second base. Gass reached on an error to start the inning and advanced to second on a passed ball.
Washington, who improves to - overall and advances to Saturday’s championship game where it will face No. 2 Tishomingo, scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings and finished with seven hits.
Sequoyah was plagued with four errors behind senior starting pitcher Madi Joice. Joice gave up one earned run on seven hits over seven innings. In the final appearance of her prep career, she registered four strikeouts and issued one walk.
The Lady Indians closed with six hits, led by senior Lexy Keys’ two singles from the top of the lineup. Baylee Davis had the lone extra-base hit on a double.
Katelyn Hicks led Washington with a pair of hits, both doubles, and drove in two runs.
Maggie Place picked up the win from the pitcher’s circle, allowing one unearned run on six hits. Place ended with five strikeouts and walked two.
Sequoyah’s 42 wins are a single-season school record.
