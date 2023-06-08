Throughout the Northeastern part of Oklahoma, the fishing conditions are fairly standard. At minus the elevation is normal with some bodies of water slightly above normal. Even those that are above normal are stable.
Bass are currently striking on moving baits, and topwater baits across the boards. Catfish are active right now biting on a variety of stink baits. For more information continue reading below:
Fort Gibson
June 4. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, and worms below the dam, coves, points, and shorelines. Comments: Crappie fishing is still good. Find structure in deeper water and the fish are suspended off that. Black bass are still a little tough, but we are seeing more of a consistent summer pattern with buzz baits, Biffle bugs, and crank baits. Rocky points and riprap producing fish. Still seeing solid numbers of buffalo, gar, and carp in the shallows. The bite below the dam is tough due to minimal flows. When water is generating white bass and catfish are hitting well. Noodlers are having some luck. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
June 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around flats, points, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on plastic baits, sassy shad, small lures, spoons, and topwater lures around main lake. Comments: We are slowly falling into a summer pattern with temperatures rising and rain slowing down. Catfish are still fairly active in the main body and are catchable from docks and access points. White bass and hybrids are heating up on windy points (if it’s windy!) and in the main body chasing shad. Turn those graphs on and find them. A 3 lb. hybrid fights like nothing else! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Keystone
June 2. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, and live shad around channels, coves, and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
June 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County
Tenkiller
June 3. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 79°F and stained. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, PowerBait, and shad around channels, shallows, and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, small lures, and tube jigs around main lake and river channel. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and rocks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.