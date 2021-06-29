Northeastern State added its sixth men’s basketball signee Tuesday.
The RiverHawks landed Muldrow High School product Watie Byrd, who was an All-Area First Team selection as a senior.
Byrd helped lead the Bulldogs to a 20-5 overall record and a Class 4A Area Tournament runner-up finish in 2020-21.
“Watie will bring added strength, shooting touch, and versatility to our roster at the forward position,” said NSU head coach Ja Havens in a Tuesday press release. “He is a great young man from a great family, and he represent our program well, both on and off the court.”
Byrd’s aunt, Tammy Byrd, played basketball at both Florida Athletic and Northeastern State. His uncle, Joe Byrd, was a Chief of the Cherokee Nation.
Other Northeastern State signees for 2021-22 include freshmen Jake Gendron (Bishop Kelley) and Caison Hartloff (Claremore), and transfers Tylor Arnold (East Central), Ryan Gendron (Tulsa) and Payton Breedlove (North Iowa Area Community College).
The RiverHawks went 5-17 overall and 5-17 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last season in Havens’ first year as head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.