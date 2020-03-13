Watkins inducted into Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Former Tahlequah Tiger Tennis Coach Ron Watkins was inducted into the Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
In his 40-plus years of coaching tennis, Watkins served in Anadarko, Cement, Hominy, and Tahlequah. His 1978 Anadarko team won the state tournament, and he served as the East All State coach in 1997.
Watkins served as the Tahlequah Middle School coach 2012-2014. Along with his work with the Tahlequah teams, Watkins was a continued financial sponsor for the Northeastern State University Tennis programs and hosted meals meals for the teams in his home.
Watkins continues to give private lessons and conduct clinics for teams. His clinics have been in Broken Arrow, Tahlequah, Kingfisher, and Hominy.
Of the 20-plus former players who helped Watkins celebrate were former Tigers John Toshima, Brandon Berry, Riley Dunham, and Mason Pack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.