Over the past three days, Tahlequah has accumulated 1.7 inches of rain leaving field conditions too wet for Hulbert and Keys District Tournaments.
Both teams were set to host their district tournaments, but now neither will have that chance. Hulbert’s district tournament was set to start on Friday, April 28 in Hulbert, but due to rain, it was moved to the Tahlequah Tigers high school field.
Keys was scheduled to start their district tournament on Thursday, April 27, but it was pushed back to start on Friday. Formerly at Keys High School, the tournament was moved to Seminole State University.
Keys will kick off their day at 1 p.m. against Colgate and will play game two roughly 30 minutes after. Colgate comes into its matchup with the Cougars finishing fifth in its conference. The Cougars come into the tournament ranked fourth in their conference.
Hulbert faces Wyandotte at 4:30 p.m. then will play game two roughly 30 minutes after. HHS and WHS have faced off against four of the same teams. HHS has a record of 2-2 while WHS has a record of 3-8 against common opponents.
The winner of each district tournament will move on to regionals with the chance to make it to the state tournament.
If the rain continues more postponements are likely. In that case, games will likely be played early next week.
