Northeastern State returns home for the first time in over two weeks when it hosts Washburn Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks, coming off a big 89-73 road win over Rogers State last Saturday, are 15-8 overall and 8-6 in the MIAA under head coach Mark Downey. NSU is 9-3 at the NSU Event Center.
The Ichabods enter at 13-9 overall and 8-5 in conference play. They defeated Pittsburg State, 76-75, in their last outing on Saturday.
Northeastern State is led by senior guards Caleb Smith and Kendrick Thompson, who are averaging a combined 31.7 points per game.
Smith leads the team at 16.6 points and is shooting 46.9 percent overall and 40.2 percent from behind the 3-point arc. Smith also leads the team with 20 steals and is pulling down 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Thompson averages 15.1 points overall and 17.9 in MIAA games. Coming off a career-high 31 points against Rogers State on Saturday, Thompson is at 1,008 points for his career. He leads the team with 73 assists and 3-pointers made with 61.
Senior forward Josh Ihek is second in the conference and 35th nationally with 37 blocks. Ihek, who also averages 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds, averages a conference-best 2.2 blocks per game.
Brad Davis and Troy Locke both average 7.8 points off the bench for the RiverHawks, while Iain McLaughline averages 6.5 points and four rebounds.
NSU tops the MIAA and is third nationally in field goal percentage defense (39 percent), and is third with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game. The RiverHawks average just 11.3 turnovers per game, which is second in the conference and 22nd nationally.
Washburn, who is one win shy of becoming the 10th team in NCAA Division II history to reach 1,600 wins, is 4-3 on the road this season.
The Ichabods are paced by Tyler Geiman’s 15.1 points per game. Geiman has reached double figures in all but one game this season and he is second on Washburn’s career list in assists with 364.
Washburn is also getting double-figure scoring from Jalen Lewis (13.4), Drew Maschoff (11.4) and Jonny Clausing (10.5).
The RiverHawks, currently seventh in the conference standings by win percentage, close out the home portion of their schedule Saturday when they host Emporia State at 3:30 p.m. They finish regular season play with road games against Nebraska-Kearney (14-8, 8-5), Fort Hays State (11-11, 4-9) and Emporia State (10-12, 4-9).
NSU women will try to regroup: The RiverHawks will attempt to end a four-game slide Thursday when they face Washburn in a 5:30 p.m. start at the NSU Event Center.
Northeastern State, 5-16 overall and 3-11 in the MIAA under head coach Fala Bullock, has dropped 10 of its last 11 games with the lone win coming against Lincoln on Jan. 23 at the NSU Event Center. The RiverHawks, who fell to Rogers State, 70-62, on Saturday in Claremore, are currently 12th in the conference standings based on win percentage.
The Ichabods are 13-9 overall and eighth in the conference standings with a mark of 7-6. They have won their last two contests, including an 82-75 home win over Pittsburg State last Saturday.
NSU junior guard Shae Sanchez reached a milestone against the Hillcats Saturday when she scored 14 points to hit the 1,000 mark for her career. Sanchez is averaging 13.1 points in her first season with the RiverHawks. She has knocked down 32 3-pointers and his second on the team in assists with 34.
Junior guard Cenia Hayes paces NSU with 15.3 points per game, which is sixth in the MIAA. Hayes, who is the only player to start in every game this season, had a team-high 19 points on Saturday. The former Sequoyah High School standout averages 30 minutes per contest, leads the team in 3-pointers made (50), 3-point percentage (36.8), steals (33) and rebounding (6.1).
Washburn is led in scoring by Hunter Bentley, who averages 13 points and also a team-high 7.2 rebounds. Shelbe Piggie follows Bentley with 12.6 points, and Reagan Phelan averages 12.5.
The RiverHawks will also host Emporia State (17-5, 10-3) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in their final home game of the season.
