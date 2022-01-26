The Keys Cougars knew going in they had their work cut out for them when they traveled to fifth-ranked Westville, Tuesday.
In fact, while visiting with Keys Coach Greg Barnes Monday evening, he remarked, "Westville's a very good team. There's a reason they're ranked fifth in the state in 3A."
The Yellowjackets jumped on the Keys boys early, besting them 16-7 in the first quarter, and went on to defeat the Cougars, 59-41.
The Cougars scored seven more in the second period, but Westville tossed in 17, giving the home team a 33-14 lead going into intermission.
Westville added four more to its lead in the third, taking the game into the final eight minutes with a score of 46-23.
The Cougars rattled home 18 points in the fourth, while holding Westville to 13, but it was too little, too late.
Levi Hood, who was named to the Chouteau Tournament All-Tournament team last weekend, led the Cougars with 12 points. The trio of Trenton Nichols, Garin Barnes, and Reed Trimble each scored six, Lane Taylor added five, Jagger Hall finished with four, and Michael Mose tallied two.
"We were out-played in every aspect of the game," Coach Barnes said. "Credit to Westville, they are an excellent basketball team. There is a reason they're #5 in the state. They're good!
"But we were undisciplined on offense and defense, and when things started going bad, we lost our composure," he said. "All those things start with me as the head coach.
"On a positive note, Josiah Wolff came off the bench and looked good," Barnes added. "He can really help us down the stretch if he can continue to do that."
Barnes said the Cougars will go back to work Wednesday, preparing for a home game with Sequoyah on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.