HULBERT -- Hulbert got off to a slow start and never could recover in a 56-36 setback to Westville Friday in Hulbert in the Riders' first game back from the holiday break.
The Riders, who slip to 5-2 on the season under head coach Jordan Hill, were outscored 19-7 in the first eight minutes as the Yellowjackets buried four 3-pointers, two of those from guard Toss Fourkiller, who led with a team-high 16 points. Kegan Bradford and Ryan DeLarosa also each knocked down one 3 to aid Westville.
The Yellowjackets, who improve to 6-2, had three players finish in double figures. Joining Fourkiller were Ayan Sanchez with 12 points, and Cale Jacob, who came off the bench to score 11 points.
The Riders got a game-high 17 points from junior Nolan Edmundson. Edmundson scored 15 of his points in the second half and went 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Gabe Lewis, in his first game back since an injury against Keys on Dec. 10, followed with eight points, and Ed Chuculate added six.
Westville started the second half like it did the first quarter and extended its lead to 42-26 behind two more 3s from Fourkiller and six points on two field goals and a pair of free throws by Sanchez.
The Riders, whose only other loss came to Keys, will be at the Regent Prep Tournament in Tulsa from Thursday through Saturday.
Lady Riders drop fourth straight: Karle Sellers scored a game-high 21 points and helped Westville to a 48-35 win over Hulbert on Friday and extended the Lady Riders' winless streak to four games.
Sellers connected on four 3-pointers and scored all of her points over the first three quarters, including 16 in the first half. The Lady Yellowjackets (2-6) also got 13 points from Courtney McCollum, while Timber Snyder added eight.
Hulbert, who falls to 1-6 under first-year head coach A Hall, received six points on three field goals in the opening quarter from Carli Carey and led, 13-12, after eight minutes.
Westville took a 23-19 lead into halftime and started to pull away in the third quarter where it outscored the Lady Riders, 14-2. Hulbert's only points in the third came from Carey, who finished with eight points.
Callie Brave and Sophie Shankle also finished with eight points for Hulbert, while Lily Chambers followed with six.
The Lady Riders will visit Tulsa from Thursday through Saturday at the Regent Prep Tournament.
