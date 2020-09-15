Keys dropped its seventh consecutive game Tuesday in a 17-1 home loss to Westville.
The Lady Cougars, who also suffered a 15-6 loss at Westville on Monday, haven't recorded a win since they blanked Holland Hall, 12-0, on Aug. 20.
Keys falls to 2-12-1 overall and 0-9 in District 3A-7 Under head coach Nick Zodrow.
Kylie Stilwell and Maggie Phillips had the Lady Cougars only two hits on singles Tuesday. The lone run came during the fifth inning when Stilwell singled and eventually scored on a passed ball. Phillips also singled in the fifth.
Westville, who improves to 7-7 overall and 1-3 in district games, finished with 17 hits and scored seven times in the fourth inning to build a 16-0 lead.
Phillips went the distance in the pitcher's circle for Keys, allowing six earned runs. She ended with three strikeouts and walked five. The Lady Cougars committed four errors.
In Monday's loss, Keys committed eight errors, while Phillips gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits in six innings.
Reagan Hammons and Phillips led the Lady Cougar offense with two hits apiece. Keys totaled eight hits as a team. Hammons tripled twice, while Laine Forrest, Catelyn Kirk, Bailey Davis and Xoey Carshall each singled once.
Keys scored five of its runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run triple to right field by Hammons. Kirk, Forrest and Phillips each had RBI singles.
Westville pushed across six runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a 14-1 advantage.
The Lady Cougars will host Gore on Thursday in a 4:30 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.