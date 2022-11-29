WILD IN THE FOURTH: Both Tiger teams pluck Cardinals in season opener

It’s always satisfying to a coach when his or her team wins the season opener.
Tuesday night at Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center was no exception, as Tahlequah Lady Tiger Head Coach David Qualls watched his girls defeat the Collinsville Lady Cardinals, 63-49, followed by Quinn Wooldridge’s Tigers winning a wild one over Collinsville, 59-56.
The Collinsville girls jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first period, fueled by a trio of three-pointers. The Lady Tigers finally began to get untracked in the second quarter, getting 9 points from Madi Matthews, six from Jadyn Buttery, and a trey by Jersey Retzloff for 18 points while holding Collinsville to 13. Tahlequah still trailed by two, 26-24, at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Lady Tigers improve again, scoring one more point than in the quarter before, and they still held Collinsville to 13, taking the game into the fourth period with Tahlequah ahead 43-39.
The fourth quarter was more improvement, as the Lady Tigers ripped the nets for 20, while holding Collinsville to 10 and the final score 63-59.
Buttery led all scorers with 26 points, Matthews followed with 17, Retzloff added seven, Kori Rainwater, who saw limited time after an injury in the second period, finished with six, Paisley Qualls tossed in four, and Talyn Duke added a three-pointer.
Coach Qualls said when Rainwater went down, Matthews and Buttery took charge, keeping the rest of the team from getting flustered, and led the way for the Lady Tigers. Qualls also said he was pleased with the rebounding, and the free throw shooting of the Lady Tigers.
The Tigers jumped out to a 15-9 lead in the first quarter, and looked to make it a runaway when they stretched the lead to 34-23 by halftime. The Collinsville boys had other ideas, however, and in the third quarter, outscored the Tahlequah bunch by 10, 22-12, cutting the Tiger lead down to one, 46-45.
In the wild fourth, the two teams fought back and forth until, with mere seconds remaining, and the Tigers hanging precariously to a 53-51 lead, Shaun Young drained a free throw, putting Tahlequah up 54-51. A two-pointer by Collinsville would have tied it, but instead left the Cardinals still trailing by one. After the Tigers added five more quick points, a last-second three by Collinsville brought the Cardinals to within the final margin, but time ran out and the Tigers had a 59-56 lead.
Hayden Smith led the Tigers, and all scorers, with 21 points, Zeke Guerro and Cale Matlock each scored nine, Young and Donavan Smith each added eight. And Lucas Wooldridge and Cash McAlvain each scored two.
Coach Wooldridge said he thought the boys played well, considering two of them were fresh off the football field, and that almost everyone was having to play a different role than what they’d played in the past. He was very pleased that the Tigers made nine out of 10 free throws.
Tahlequah will host rival Coweta on Friday at TMAC. Gametime is 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.