CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables as fall racing returns to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs.
The 2023 fall season officially begins at Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs as the American Quarter Horse Association kicks off live racing on Monday, Sept. 11. The season concludes Nov. 14.
The fall schedule features 28 AQHA, Appaloosa and Paint stakes races through Nov. 14, worth a total of $682,500. Monday begins with the Oklahoma Horsemen’s Association Mystery Futurity Trials that feature the top 2-year-old Quarter Horses in the country going 350 yards. The 10 fastest qualifiers will then compete in the futurity finals on Monday, Sept. 25.
On Sunday, Oct. 1, the AQHA Juvenile Challenge Final will include a 350-yard race for 2-year-olds and guarantees $30,000 in the purse, while the AQHA Distance Challenge Final and AQHA Distaff Challenge Final offer a $20,000 purse each.
Tuesday, Nov. 14, will close out the season with a final schedule that will include the Black Gold Futurity Championship Final and the Black Gold Fillies Futurity Championship Final, both with $118,750 purses each. The final day will also hold the $15,000 Speedhorse Paint and Appaloosa Futurity Championship Final and the Mystery Derby Final, which offers a 350-yard race and guarantees a $25,000 purse
