Levi Williams has been the perfect fit for Keys since joining the team in early January.
The senior forward and Sequoyah transfer put together another strong performance Tuesday for the Class 3A No. 16 Cougars.
Williams set a career mark for the third game in a row with 26 points and helped lift Keys to a 74-56 win over Hilldale in Park Hill.
Williams, who also finished with seven rebounds and seven assists, was coming off a 25-point performance in the Cougars' 59-33 road win over Poteau on Jan. 28 and scored 24 in their 70-53 win over Westville earlier last week.
Keys has won its last three games and improves to 13-4 overall under head coach Greg Barnes.
Williams scored 17 of his points in the second half and ignited the Cougars to a 22-point fourth quarter that saw them extend what was just a 52-47 lead after three quarters.
"Levi...I don't know how we can ask much more," Barnes said. "Of course he's scoring points, but he's sound defensively, he's pulling rebounds and he's getting assists. He's just playing at a really high level for us right now."
Keys also got double-figure scoring from Riley Kimble, who closed with 19 points, and Reed Trimble, who had 10.
The Cougars knocked down four 3-pointers and went 13 of 19 from the free throw line. They trailed 20-17 after one quarter and led 34-27 at halftime.
"It was just a complete game for us," Barnes said. "We are building to where we need to be. Were not perfect yet. We're still making some mistakes that we need to clean up. We've been sound defensively all year and now we're getting more consistent on the offensive end."
The Cougars will host Central Sallisaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
