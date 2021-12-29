TULSA — Tahlequah didn’t come away empty handed at the 56th Annual Tournament of Champions.
Smalls Goudeau converted a pair of free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining and lifted the Class 6A No. 7 Lady Tigers to a 44-42 win over 6A No. 14 Tulsa Booker T. Washington Wednesday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
The win comes after back-to-back losses to 4A third-ranked Holland Hall (61-53) on Monday and Class A No. 2 Seiling (64-49) on Tuesday.
“It was a tough three days,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We were a little banged up and played our third game in three days, but I was proud that we faced adversity in the face and came away with a win. It was a big win for us.”
Tahlequah (8-2) had just one made field goal over the final eight-plus minutes after building its largest lead of the contest following a layup by Goudeau that made it 34-22 with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers’ next basket came with 46 seconds left in the contest on a layup by Kori Rainwater that tied the score at 42.
Faith Springwater sparked a 7-0 run to give Tahlequah it’s 12-point lead in the third. Springwater had a layup at the 3:48 mark and then added a 3-pointer less than a minute later to make it 32-22.
The Lady Hornets (3-5) took their first lead since early in the second quarter when Aunisty Smith connected on a 3-pointer to make it 36-35 with 6:24 left. They then went up 38-35 after a Tierra Owens’ layup. Smith paced the Lady Hornets with a game-high 16 points, while Marcayla Johnson followed with 15.
“We just had a little lapse there to get [Booker T. Washington] back in the game,” Qualls said. “They’re a really talented team and have one of the best freshmen in the state, Marcayla Johnson.”
Tahlequah didn’t take the lead again until Goudeau’s two free throws in the closing seconds. Goudeau, who left Tuesday’s game against Seiling in the third quarter with an ankle injury, finished with a team-high 13 points. The University of Texas Arlington signee shot 4 of 8 overall, went 2 for 3 from behind the 3-point line, pulled down five rebounds, and had team-highs in assists (three) and steals (two).
“She wasn’t herself and was limited with the injury, but she wanted to play and she helped us a lot,” Qualls said. “She played great defense, especially late on their best player. She hit those big free throws down the stretch, and really, she was solid all game.”
Goudeau gave Tahlequah its first lead of the contest at the 4:28 mark of the second quarter on a 3-pointer that made it 14-11. The Lady Tigers led by eight points twice before halftime — Goudeau canned her second 3-pointer to increase the margin to 21-13, and Rainwater converted two free throws with seven seconds remaining to make it 23-15.
Lydia McAlvain and Rainwater joined Goudeau in double figures. McAlvain finished with 12 points and went 5 for 6 from the free throw line, and Rainwater added 10 points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
“Kori had some big baskets and big free throws for us,” Qualls said. “She was big for us, and she’s coming off a hamstring injury that has limited her. Lydia also had a good game for us.”
Tahlequah, who outrebounded the Lady Hornets 29-24 and shot 39.4 percent overall, continued to struggle with turnovers, committing 20 on Wednesday. They had 60 over the three games.
“When you come to the TOC, you get exposed,” Qualls said. “You figure out what you need to work on and get better at. Turnovers are something we can definitely clean up. There were a lot of uncharacteristic turnovers. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit to let them get back in the game.”
The Lady Tigers return to Metro Lakes Conference play Tuesday, Jan. 4 when they visit Claremore in a 6 p.m. tipoff.
