Tahlequah picked up its first win and did so easily Tuesday, defeating Tulsa Will Rogers in three sets (25-13, 25-11, 25-10) at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers moved to 1-10 under head coach Don Ogden.
The Lady Tigers had a 5-0 run in the opening set that gave them a 16-9 advantage and they never turned back. They closed with a 3-0 run.
Tahlequah was even sharper in the second and third sets. The Lady Tigers broke a 5-5 tie with an 8-0 run to go up 13-5 in the second set and then closed with a 9-1 run. In the final set, they strung together three 6-0 runs, including one that broke an 8-8 tie. They also closed with a 6-0 run.
“We were really wanting to snap that streak,” Ogden said. “Our schedule has been maybe the toughest in 5A, playing nothing but top 10 teams. We kind of stepped out of that a little bit tonight. [Rogers] was still ranked ahead of us, but I think the teams that we’ve played are starting to show a little bit of the kind of competition we’ve gone through. We need to continue to practice well and just continue to go out and play.”
Tahlequah has suffered losses to third-ranked Lawton MacArthur, No. 4 Piedmont, No. 5 Glenpool, No. 6 Sapulpa, No. 8 Carl Albert, No. 10 Collinsville and twice to ninth-ranked Coweta.
Against Rogers, the Lady Tigers recorded 32 kills on 88 swings for a hit percentage of .205. Anabelle McKenna led with nine kills, while Emily Morrison followed with eight. Emma Sherron added five kills.
“Eighty-eight swings, 32 kills and hit over .200, so I’m very happy with that,” Ogden said. “If you can hit .200 you’re going to have a good night. We stayed pretty basic. We just wanted to make sure our passing was…it’s called target passing. We wanted to get as much target passing as we could because it allows our center to have three options. I felt like they made some good decisions tonight and put the ball in some nice hittable areas.”
Makayla Horn led Tahlequah with 14 assists, and Danika DeLoache also finished in double figures with 11. Gracie Brewer paced the Lady Tigers with 17 digs, and Sadie Foster followed with 10. Brewer led the way with seven serve aces, while McKenna and Foster added five apiece.
Tahlequah will remain at the TMAC Thursday, Sept. 1 when it hosts Glenpool (17-3).
“Glenpool will be considerably better,” Ogden said. “They will bring a very good ball club in here, maybe one of the best teams Glenpool has ever brought. We gladly accept the challenge, and we enjoy playing at home.”
