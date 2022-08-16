WIN COLUMN: Tahlequah tops Glenpool in District 5A-4 play

Tahlequah collected its third straight win over two days to begin District 5A-4 play by defeating Glenpool, 5-3, Tuesday in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 8-3 overall under head coach Chris Ray, also swept Tulsa Will Rogers with 13-0 and 12-0 wins in a doubleheader Monday in Tahlequah.
Tahlequah, led by multi-hit performances from Jayley Ray, Charlea Cochran and Loren Walker, scored all five of its runs in the first two innings Tuesday.
Jersey Retzloff singled in a pair of runs in the opening frame to give the Lady Tigers a 3-0 boost after Ray brought home Cochran with an RBI triple to right-center field. Cochran led off with a single to center.
In the second inning, both Walker and Cochran singled and scored to make it 5-0.
Ray led Tahlequah with a game-high three hits, while Cochran and Walker followed with two hits apiece. Ray and Retzloff each finished with a pair of RBIs.
Tahlequah senior pitcher Mikah Vann earned the win in the pitcher’s circle. Vann allowed three unearned runs on nine hits in seven innings. She finished with four strikeouts and issued one walk. The Lady Tigers turned a triple play during the fifth inning.
Glenpool (2-4, 1-2) scored all three of its runs during the seventh inning.
In Monday’s sweep of Rogers, the Lady Tigers combined for 23 hits and received a no-hitter from Vann.
Tahlequah will be off until Friday when it plays in the Owasso Festival. The Lady Tigers will face Muskogee and Owasso on Friday and take on Tulsa Union and Bartlesville Saturday.
