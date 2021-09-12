JOPLIN, Mo. — The drought is over.
Northeastern State emptied years of misery and frustration Saturday, defeating Missouri Southern State, 21-17, at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The RiverHawks, who went ahead for good on an 8-yard touchdown pass from receiver Dashawn Williams to quarterback Grant Elerick in the fourth quarter, ended a 25-game losing streak and won their first game on the road since 2015.
It was also the first career win at NSU for head coach J.J. Eckert.
“I’m more excited for what you see right there,” said an emotional Eckert, pointing to players celebrating on the field. “You know how exciting that is...to see the guys have this kind of opportunity, to know that we’ve worked hard this week in practice. We cleaned up some of the details and came out and played a 60-minute football game. That’s a great moment that you will never forget. You’ll never forget the fact of seeing those guys go enjoy that moment and be able to enjoy that opportunity.”
NSU, who last won on Oct. 28, 2017 against Missouri Southern State, 32-29, in double-overtime at Doc Wadley Stadium, also led for the first time in a game since they were up on Lincoln, 7-6, at halftime on Oct. 19, 2019 when quarterback Grant Elerick hooked up with receiver Mark Wheeland on a 13-yard touchdown at the 13:12 mark of the second quarter.
It was the first of two receiving touchdowns for Wheeland, who finished with four receptions for 64 yards.
“We said we wanted to go out and put the first points on the board and that’s what we did,” Wheeland said. “We had to keep fighting all game.”
Wheeland’s other score got the RiverHawks to within three points at 17-14 at the end of the third quarter on a Elerick 20-yard strike.
In his first collegiate start, Elerick, who came off the bench and led NSU on its only scoring drive last week in a 38-7 loss to Emporia State, completed 17 of 27 passes for 176 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Elerick said. “It’s so exciting for me to be a part of something that’s bigger than myself.”
The win was even sweeter for offensive lineman Madison Wrather, who’s suffered through more of the dry spell than any other player on the roster and has started in NSU’s last 24 games at left tackle.
“This is an exciting time for us,” Wrather said. “We knew we were going to come in and win this game after a great week of practice. We came in, knew what we’re going to do, and did it. It was exciting to see and exciting to be a part of.”
The RiverHawks’ defense limited the Lions to just 124 total yards of offense in the second half. Marques Williams led the defense with 11 total tackles, while Trae Hampton followed with 10. NSU had six tackles for losses and three quarterback sacks. The Lions punted on three of their six second-half possessions and turned the ball over on downs two other times.
Defensive back Triumphant Olatunji completed the game with a sack of MSSU quarterback Dawson Herl that allowed time to expire after the Lions took possession from their own 23-yard line with 1:03 remaining.
“When you look at some of the things late, it was impressive to see [Jamie] Cortez with a sack, to see Triumphant with a sack,” Eckert said. “Some of the pressures they were putting on the quarterback late...it came down to one of those last-drive games. I’m obviously really proud of the defense for being able to make that thing happen when they needed to.”
The RiverHawks also got a big boost from its running game. Isaiah Davis became the first NSU player to rush for over 100 yards in a game since 2013, finishing with 111 yards on 21 carries.
NSU closed with 319 total yards of offense. Williams had five catches for 45 yards, and tight end Matt Amos added three receptions for 31 yards.
Elerick directed the RiverHawks 79, 75 and 56-yard scoring drives. His interceptions came during the second and third quarters.
“When you go back and look at Grant, that’s one of those first game deals that you know is going to happen like that,” Eckert said. “He threw one across the middle early and probably doesn’t account for the backside safety, but then he responds back to it. Then he throws another one, and he responds back to it. I think that’s the one thing when you start talking about that growing phase of a redshirt freshman quarterback, those reps are critical. I thought Grant did a good job on some broken play stuff and he scrambled to keep some plays alive.”
The Lions (0-2) were led by running back Nathan Glades’ 106 rushing yards. Glades put MSSU up 17-7 with a 29-yard TD run with 2:45 left before halftime. Herl completed 19 of 28 passes for 181 yards and tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Jeremy Brown to give the Lions their first lead (10-7) at the 6:58 mark of the second quarter.
Northeastern State returns to Doc Wadley Stadium Saturday, Sept. 18 in a 6 p.m. kickoff against Pittsburg State. The Gorillas (1-1) fell to Nebraska-Kearney, 28-17, Saturday after defeating Central Missouri, 35-16, in their season opener.
