Tahlequah erased a three-game slide and secured a playoff spot with a 70-0 bashing of Oklahoma City U.S. Grant Friday in its return to Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers, who moved 3-5 overall and 2-3 in District 6A-II-1 under head coach Brad Gilbert, scored on all but one of their offensive possessions and the defense recorded its first shutout of the season.
“It’s always good to win on Friday nights, that’s why you practice all week,” Gilbert said. “We were able to do that and we secured a playoff berth tonight. That’s exciting, and the guys did what they were supposed to.”
The defense started the scoring with defensive linemen Adam Arnall recovered a fumble in the end zone that gave Tahlequah a 7-0 lead at the 8:36 mark of the opening quarter.
Senior running back Josh Munoz then gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead with a 1-yard TD run with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter. Munoz set up the score with a 51-yard run on the previous play.
Tahlequah then took advantage of a Cale Matlock interception that would set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brody Younger to receiver Race Stopp to make it 20-0 at the 3:01 mark.
Younger added his second touchdown pass to start the second quarter when he hooked up with sophomore receiver Beckett Robinson from 34 yards out to expand Tahlequah’s lead to 27-0.
Jacob Morrison gave the Tigers a 34-0 edge with 7:35 remaining before halftime on a 6-yard touchdown run. The score followed a 40-yard completion from Younger to Robinson.
Running back Darryn Spahr added Tahlequah’s third rushing touchdown of the first half on a 20-yard run to put the Tigers up 41-0, and Caden Waits increased the Tigers’ lead to 48-0 at halftime after returning a punt 62 yards for TD.
The Tahlequah defense got its second score to start the second half on a safety to make it 50-0, and sophomore backup quarterback Cash McAlvain threw his first career touchdown on a 13-yard pass to JJ Antwine to put THS up 57-0 in the third.
The Tigers final two scores came on a Josh Richardson 3-yard touchdown run and a Waits’ 5-yard TD run, which came after an interception by Jeremiah Walton.
Tahlequah, who will make its ninth consecutive playoff appearance under Gilbert, will remain at Doc Wadley Stadium Friday, Oct. 28 when it hosts unbeaten and top-ranked Stillwater in a 7 p.m. start. The Pioneers (8-0, 5-0) defeated Putnam City West, 49-7, Friday.
The Tigers close the regular season on the road with a trip to Bartlesville (3-5, 2-3) Friday, Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.