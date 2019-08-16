The 16th annual Ladies Fore CASA golf tournament has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6, at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.
The tournament will benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children in Cherokee and Adair County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
The tournament is open to women ages 18 or older. Teams of two women of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Tournament play will be scramble. Tee-off time is 8:30 a.m.
The entry fee is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, beverages, goodie bag, and T-shirt.
Cash prizes will be awarded.
The first-place team in each flight will receive $300, the second-place team in each flight will win $250, and the third-place team in each flight will win $200.
There will also be prizes for Closest to the Pin on each par 3 hole.
Registration forms are available from CASA of Cherokee Country, P.O. Box 1788, Tahlequah, OK, 74465; by calling the CASA office, 918-456-8788; or online at www.cherokeecasa.org.
The deadline for registrations is Aug. 31.
