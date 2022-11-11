KEYS - The Keys Middle School gym was a bustle with activity Thursday as the Keys Grade 5-6 annual Tournament wrapped up a four-day stand with the championship and consolation games.
In the third place game, the Briggs Maidens took third place by beating Maryetta 21-10. The third-place boys' game was won by the Keys Cougars, 26-17 over the Briggs Braves. Zaden Tatum led the Cougars with 23 of their 26 points.
In the girls' championship game, the Woodall Lady Wildcats ran roughshod over the Keys Lady Cougars, 26-8, to claim the first place trophy.
And in the boys' championship, the action was very hot and heavy throughout, with the Woodall Wildcats overcoming a big deficit at halftime, and actually taking a 3-point lead at one point in the fourth period. Maryetta regained the lead, and never let go, although a desperation last second shot by Woodall just missed, giving Maryetta the 32-31 championship win.
Keys Athletic Director Steve Goss said the main reason Keys has this tournament every year is to five the Keys kids, as well as others from around the area can have a place to play. The money made from the tournament stays with the elementary sports program, and as evidence, Goss pointed out that all the Keys middle school teams have new uniforms this year.
"It's an added incentive to us that we want to show all these rural schools that we'd like to have them come here to our school at Keys. Any way we can help our kids out, we want to do it," Goss said.
