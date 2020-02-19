Woodall girls take state basketball title

Woodall School girls defeated South Rock School in the finals of the ORES Division I State basketball tournament to claim the title.
This makes Woodall's eighth state championship for the girl's basketball program.
NORMAN [mdash] Anne Dalrymple, 84, of Norman. Funeral service will be held at Feb. 20, 2020 at 2:00 at Hart Funeral Home. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Herman Kennicutt AGE: 85 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: February 12, 2020 SERVICES: 2:00 PM, February 15, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Lola Mae Kelley AGE: 85 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: February 12. 2020 SERVICES: 10:00 AM February 15, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Margaret Caughman AGE: 60 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Waitress DIED: February 5, 2020 SERVICES: No services
