Woodall girls take state basketball title

Woodall School girls defeated South Rock School in the finals of the ORES Division I State basketball tournament to claim the title. This makes Woodall's eighth state championship for the girl's basketball program. Team members and coaches include, back row from left: Dakota Keys, Coach Jerrod Hood, Paisley Qualls, Jaslyn Christie, Jadyn Buttery, Erica Ward, Addi Brackett, Brycen Smith, Coach Billy Keys, and Cash Keys. Bottom row: McKenna Hood, Jaylyn Callaway, and Macy McCrary.