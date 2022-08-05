The Woodall Wildcats are members of the Cherokee County ORES schools, and have quite a tradition, as well as quite a number of pennants hanging on the walls.
"We've won the ORES Division 1 state championship the last six years in a row," Woodall football coach Jerrod Hood said, "and eight of the last ten.
"We're pretty proud of that," he continued, "and proud of the fact that so many of our kids go on to play for the bigger schools and make names for themselves."
In fact, the starting quarterbacks for Tahlequah, Sequoyah, and Keys last year were all Woodall kids, Hood said, as well as this year's quarterback at Tahlequah.
Hood had been at Woodall since 2003. "I've seen a lot of good kids go through here in the almost 20 years I've been here," he said.
The Wildcats lost their core players from last season, but Hood said he had a real good group of seventh graders coming back.
"We have a really good eighth grade quarterback, Karson Klinger, that I'm excited about," he said, "and our tailback, Cash Keys, is returning.
"Offensively, we kinda pound, pound, pound, then run a little action pass," he said. "That's kind of been our style since I've been here.
"We run like a shotgun-I, we're either under center in an I look, or in a shotgun-I," Hood said. "Most of the time we're coming right at you, stop us if you can."
"Defensively, we're basically a 4-2-2 look," he said.
Division 1 ORES schools in Cherokee County include Woodall, Grand View, and Briggs. All three of those schools play football, as well as Norwood and Tenkiller, plus Peggs may have football this year, Hood said. Their games are normally on Thursday evenings, he said, although they may occasionally play on Tuesday.
"Around here, Briggs is always really strong," Hood said, "but Zion, in Adair County, is favored in the local area. They're in a lower division when we get to state though. Maryetta is probably the second strongest team in Adair County."
As big as football is at Woodall, it's not the only championship caliber team at the school. Billy Keys is the head coach of the Wildcats cross country teams and the Lady Wildcats fastpitch softball team.
The Woodall girls cross country team has a championship banner hanging on the wall, as well. Payton Zodrow was also the individual state champion, Keys said.
"We took about 10 girls to state," Keys said, "and they take the top five finishers' scores as the team score.
"We have all five top finishers back this year," he said.
"Our boys didn't place last year," he said. "Most of our boys are playing football, and just don't have time to run track, too.
"So, we just have to kind of wait and see who wants to run," he said.
By now, no one should be surprised to find that the softball Lady Wildcats were also state champions last year. In fact, Woodall's girls also won the state championship in basketball, and were runners-up in track, but that's another story.
"I lost about four kids off the softball team," Keys said, "but I have a really good group of younger kids returning and coming up.
"My pitcher will be young, a sixth grader," he said. "There are actually a couple, Alix Bowen-Kimble and Jayda Woods, that we're looking at.
"We were pretty good hitters last year," he added, "so we're hoping that carries over.
"We should be pretty deep on the bench," he said, "we have good numbers. Defensively, our infield will be pretty good, and we have a couple of good catchers."
Coach Keys said Dakota Keys is the assistant coach for the softball and football teams at Woodall, and that Hood and himself tag-team cross country, along with Tina Hammer.
"We all just kinda work together to get it done," he said.
