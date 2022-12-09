The Woodall Wildcat boys and girls basketball teams grades fifth through eigth, traveled to Briggs Thursday, Dec. 8, and brought home three wins in four games.
The fifth- and sixth-grade girls game was won by the Briggs Maidens, 9-2, 6-4, 4-4, and 4-2 for a 23-12 final.
In the fifth- and sixth-grade boys game, the scoring by quarters, Woodall listed first, was 23-2, 4-6. 13-3, and 6-3 for a Woodall 46-14 win.
In the seventh- and eighth-grade girls game, the Maidens cracked the Woodall defense just once when they scored three points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Woodall Lady Wildcats scored 17 in the first, nine in the second, 16 in the third, and finally seven in the fourth for a 49-3 victory.
The seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ game was a bit closer, but Woodall still dominated, outscoring the Briggs Braves in every quarter, 20-2, 20-15, 17-10, and 3-2 for a final 50-20 victory.
To keep track of Briggs, Woodall, and all the other ORES basketball schedules, read Sports Shorts every day in the Tahlequah Daily Press.
