The Woodall Fifth- and Sixth-Grade Tournament drew to a frenzied close Thursday night, and when the smoke cleared and the dust settled, standing in the winners' circle was none other than the Woodall Lady Wildcats, and the Woodall Wildcats.
It's been said there are just three words to describe tournament teams: Won Championship, and Didn't.
The Zion Jets didn't.
Both Woodall teams went undefeated throughout the four-day affair that included teams from Tahlequah, Zion, Keys, Briggs, Justice-Taiwah, Maryetta, Ft. Gibson, and of course, Woodall.
The games were well attended each night, according to head basketball coach Billy Keys, and his son Dakota Keys, who is the head coach of the fifth and sixth grade teams.
The top three teams in the girls' bracket are: first place, Woodall, second place, Zion; and third place, Briggs.
The top three in the boys' bracket are: first place, Woodall; second place, Zion; and third place, Maryetta.
