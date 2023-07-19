After just one season, Tahlequah boys’ basketball coach Quinn Wooldridge has stepped down to return to the college level
During Tahlequah’s Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, July 18 it was announced that Wooldridge was resigning to return to Southwestern Christian University. Wooldridge was with SCU for three seasons starting in 2012 before he left for Oklahoma Baptist University.
“I feel fortunate and blessed to be back at SCU,” said Wooldridge in a SCU press release. “I look forward to this opportunity and hope I can continue to build the program. I really enjoyed being at SCU in 2012 and look forward to this new opportunity.”
During his lone season at THS, Wooldridge led the Tigers to a State Tournament appearance and cultivated Hayden Smith to the Metro Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
“We talked several times about this position,” said THS Director of Athletics Matt Cloud. “He went back and forth because he knew he had a good squad. Ultimately it was the chance to go back to the college game. It was right for his family and you can’t fault anyone for that.”
THS fans should not fret, as the Tigers have already found Wooldridge’s replacement. One of Wooldrigde’s predecessors, Duayne Jones will return to the program after a short hiatus.
Jones stepped away from the program in 2020 to watch his children during their own college careers. Jones coached this year’s seniors during their freshman season.
“He has 30 years in the business, he has been a head coach for 25,” said Cloud. “He is very stable, he is a veteran that knows the landscape and 5A basketball. He is familiar with the kids having coached most of them. It was an easy transition with it being late July.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.