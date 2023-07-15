Going into the season, Hulbert’s football coach Chad Botts has one motto for his team; ‘we have work to do.’
Botts has nearly completed his first summer slate as the Riders’ new head coach. Botts and the Riders have quite the work to do once the season starts. Over the last several seasons the Riders have not won a game racking up a 26-game losing streak.
Breaking the drought will be no easy task but Botts seemingly has the mentality to break the streak.
“We are making progress but we have to stay hungry,” said Botts on his team motto. “We can’t be complacent we have to have that mentality of having work to do. We have to strengthen our weakest areas so we can be a complete team.”
This year the Riders had a different approach to handling their summer slate. Botts did not sign his team up for any camps and only had them do summer workouts and seven-on-seven leagues. Because Botts was hired in May he was still juggling his job as the Tenkiller Principal and wanted to focus on the basics over the summer.
Without camps, Botts was able to focus on the fundamentals more with his team.
“We were pleased with summer pride this year, guys that were showing up this year had a lot of growth and progress and that is motivating them,” said Botts. “We felt we were successful there. I feel like we can be on the field with most teams. We have expectance players but we are changing the scheme.”
Despite not having any camps this summer, Botts is ensuring the Riders will be in one next offseason.
This offseason, on the other hand, was filled with the Riders traveling to Chikotah and Haskell for seven-on-seven leagues. During those no-contact games, the Riders were able to start installing their scheme and saw how some units were developing.
“I would say the strength of our team right now is in wide receivers and defensive backs,” said Botts. “They are the most knowledgable and athletic across the board. That group of skill players is pretty impressive.”
Botts was not able to fully evaluate how his offensive and defensive lines were going to develop since the passing leagues does not have linemen. Despite this though, Botts thinks the Riders are going to have a worthwhile aerial attack come fall.
“We felt like we were able to see what we could do and what we had to work on,” said Botts. “We were pretty confident that we will be able to pass the ball this year.”
For now, the Riders are only in the weight room due to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association’s dead period rules. Despite this, the Riders can work out in the weight room until practices start on Monday, August 7.
Bott’s focus in the weight room is not only adding strength but making sure they are well-conditioned.
“We kind of have a mixture. We are focused on building a solid foundation,” said Botts. “We are doing our core lifts and we are trying to improve our quickness and our ability to be explosive. One of my favorite conditioning drills is a hill we run.”
One of Botts’ favorite conditioning drills is as old as the tale of time; find a big hill and run up and down it. Hulbert’s first-year head coach not only sees the difference in conditions but also notices the mental edge it can give players.
“I like finding a hill because not only is it good exercise it helps build mental toughness which is an area we need to improve in on the football field,” said Botts. “With our physical ability we have the potential there, but the mental toughness is one of my top priorities.”
One of the biggest challenges Botts has faced in his first summer as head coach is a constant struggle for coaches at smaller schools.
would say I think I have the same challenge coaches are facing especially in the smaller schools,” said Botts.
“Our athletes are shared by other sports. Then you have some other distractions that are not bad like Church camp, vacations, and jobs. You just have to roll with the punches and have them when they are available.”
Hulbert and the rest of Oklahoma will officially start their season on Monday, August 7.
