After the Northeastern RiverHawks limped to a 1-10 record last season, there was much to discuss at this year’s Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s Media Day on Tuesday, July 25.
NSU head coach JJ Eckert expects a lot of change after the RiverHawks did not put up much of a fight, finishing the MIAA in 11 out of 12 teams. Going into his sixth season, Eckert broke down why he thinks his team will improve on last season’s result at media day.
Here are three takeaways from Eckert’s talk at MIAA Media Day:
No weight in poll
Going into every season no matter what level you are playing at the preseason poll can have an impact on mentality. For those that are expecting to be good, seeing their name on top can give a boost of confidence. On the other hand, those at the bottom of the poll could be disappointed that their offseason effort was not appreciated
NSU found themselves at the bottom of both the MIAA coaches and media poll after last season. Despite this, Eckert does not put much stock into what the preseason poll says.
“A lot of times those are where you are at the year before,” said Eckert. “A lot can change in the span of nine months. I go back to [Texas Christian] last year and they were ranked seventh but they made the national championship.”
There has been quite a bit that has changed for the RiverHawks over the last nine months. Going into last season the RiverHawks had just brought in Defensive Coordinator Mike Lucas. The new leadership brought in a last-second change, and the players struggled to adapt to the system until later in the season.
With Lucas’ system now fully implemented after one season, Eckert expects the RiverHawks to use their ranking as motivation to surprise people.
“The ranking can add motivation and give you a chip on your shoulder as a football team that can help you win on Saturdays,” said Eckert. “It is really based on what you previously did in the seven months prior. It is not like we took off seven months and are just going through the motions. I think we are excited for the opportunity ahead.”
Sixth year leader
Going into last season tight end Tre Currin thought that he would not have another chance to step on the football field after the 2022 season wrapped up. A season-ending lower leg injury would soon change this though.
“I am just taking it all in, it is maybe my last time to play football. I am trying to bring my guys in and make sure everyone is together,” said Currin at media day.
Currin was able to take a red shirt year and return for his sixth year with the program. Currin is a part of the group that has taken over a big leadership role with the RiverHawks according to Eckert.
That older crop of players is going to be and already has been key to the RiverHawks’ progress. Last season NSU’s upperclassmen numbers were depleted, but with 40 on the roster, this should not be an issue this season.
Eckert sees Currin returning having a huge impact on the maturity level of the program.
“When you have a guy that has been in your program for that long it is impressive, that injury gives him a chance to reassess his situation. It helped him look back and really say I only have one more chance at it.”
RB by committee
Going into this season the RiverHawks should show some solid offensive depth across the board.
One room, in particular, should shine, even if one individual player does not step out. This season the RiverHawks do not have any running backs that return with over 1,000 yards but there is better experience across the board in the running back room.
Four of the seven running backs returning this year have gotten snaps at the college level before.
“I think when you look at our running back room we have some depth this year,” said Eckert. “We don’t have anyone back with 1000 yards so we will have to see what that entails. But I think we will have a running back by committee that will get 15-20 snaps and some other guys that will help out in that process.”
Blake May is a transfer who could potentially have some impact out of the running back room. In two seasons with Southern Arkansas, May racked up 474 yards on just 93 carries with four touchdowns. While May did not get many chances to take the rock, he averaged 5.1 yards per carry in limited action.
NSU has its first practice on Friday, August 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.