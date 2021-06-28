WORLD CLASS: Former local Kenny Bednarek will be competing at the Olympics

Former Tahlequah resident Kenny Bednarek (right), seen here crossing the finish line first the third heat of the Xfinity men's 200 meter run ahead of McKinley West (left) during the 2019 U.S. Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, qualified for the Olympics in the 200 meter Sunday night finishing second to Noah Lyles in the finals at the U.S. Track and Field trials.