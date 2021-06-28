WORLD CLASS: Former local Kenny Bednarek will be competing at the Olympics

A former resident of Tahlequah will be representing the United States in the upcoming Olympics.
Kenny Bednarek, who was born in Tulsa and spent some of his childhood years in Tahlequah where he attended Greenwood Elementary through fifth grade, has qualified in the 200 meter and 4x100 meter relay events.
Bednarek finished second in the 200 meter at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, Sunday, running a personal-best time of 19.78. He was fourth in the 100 meter trial where he ran a 9.89, which qualified him for the 4x100 relay team.
Current Tahlequah High School boys’ cross country and track coach David Spears knew Bednarek was well ahead of his years when he coached him at a young age.
“I knew he was special,” Spears said. “He was just an amazing, amazing kid that was doing things an eighth or ninth grader would do. Had he stayed at Tahlequah, he’d have the records in the 100, 200 and 400 and they would never be broken. He was one of those generational athletes. He would have the school records and probably the state records.”
Bednarek ran a sub-58 seconds in the 400 meter in fifth grade, while running the 100 meter in the 12 second range.
Elzy Miller, who also coaches cross country and track for Tahlequah High School, also saw the potential for greatness. Miller was a physical education teacher at the time at Greenwood.
“He was just a good athlete at an early age,” Miller said. “We kind of knew that good things were going to happen and he broke all of our hearts when he left. You’re talking about a kid that we all knew was going to be pretty special.”
Bednarek went on to star at Rice Lake High School in Wisconsin and was considered one of the top track athletes in the country as a senior. Also a wide receiver on the football team, he committed to the University of Oregon but soon found himself at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.
In his only year with the Warriors before signing a professional contract with Nike, Bednarek set the standard. He broke a then-world record in the 400 meter indoor (45.93) in December 2018.
Bednarek put himself in very elite company in May 2019 at the NJCAA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships. He became the first American to ever run the 200 and 400 in a sub-20 seconds (19.82) and sub-45 seconds (44.73) on the same day. He was just the second on the world stage to accomplish the feat.
The Summer Olympics, which were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, begin July 23 in Tokyo.
“It’s quite a deal for him to be there and I’m glad he’s going to have some success,” Miller said. “He’s going to be successful, and he’s got a chance to win it. I believe he’ll get better and better as he goes on.”
